Alan Ritchson stars in action-packed first look at Reacher
The Smallville star is the latest actor to take on the character of Jack Reacher in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming thriller.
Amazon Prime Video has released a sneak peek clip of its upcoming series Reacher, starring Smallville's Alan Ritchson.
The crime thriller, adapted from Lee Child's Jack Reacher book series, will follow the retired Military Police Officer as he's arrested for a murder he didn't commit before setting out to prove his innocence and uncover the dirty cops who framed him.
In the two-minute clip, we watch as Reacher is surrounded by fellow inmates in prison, all with intentions to kill him.
"If you boys knew what's about to happen to you, you'd leave now," Reacher says whilst coolly taking off his sunglasses. "So I'll give you until the count of three."
However, just after one, the officer goes straight in with a headbutt to one of the prisoner's faces, before expertly incapacitating the rest of the gang.
Season one of the new thriller will focus on Lee Child's first Jack Reacher novel – Killing Floor – with Prison Break's Nick Santora penning the script.
Ritchson, who is best known for his roles in Titans, Black Mirror and Blue Mountain State, is joined in the cast by iZombie's Malcolm Goodwin, The Goldfinch's Willa Fitzgerald, Most Dangerous Game's Chris Webster, Blessed Stranger's Hugh Thompson, What We Do in the Shadows' Harvey Guillén and My Cousin Vinny's Bruce McGill.
All eight episodes of Reacher will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries.
Reacher arrives on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 4th February. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.
