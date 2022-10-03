Episode 3 saw Beth teamed up with new character Morag, while Grieff's time on death row might be coming to an end. Meanwhile, Harry made more of the sorts of decisions we have come to expect from him: terrible ones.

There were more twists and turns in tonight's episode of Inside Man - and it seems as though the series may now be headed towards its deadly endgame.

But with just one episode to go, what questions do we need answering in the upcoming finale and how did the plot move forward in tonight's episode?

Read on for all the questions we have left from the penultimate episode of Inside Man.

Will Grieff's execution go ahead?

Stanley Tucci as Jefferson Grieff and Dylan Baker as Casey in Inside Man. Hartswood Films Ltd/Kevin Baker

At the very start of episode 3, Grieff is told by Casey that a date has been set for his execution, which is to take place in three weeks' time.

All through the series, Grieff has seemed unfazed by the prospect of his own death. While he has expressed that he has no wish to die, he has seemed to agree that the punishment fits his crime, and has seemed at peace with it.

However, once a date was set, something seems to have changed for Grieff. He now appears to want to fight for survival and to make a deal in order to delay his death date. The question is: will it work?

Why (and where) did Grieff hide his wife's head?

Stanley Tucci in Inside Man. BBC/Hartswood/Kevin Baker

One shocking revelation made this week was that Grieff had not just murdered his wife but he had in fact mutilated her, removing her head and hiding it.

The head had still not been discovered and Grieff had never given a reason for his actions. What we might have assumed had been an accident or the result of a fit of rage he now repented for suddenly looks a lot more vicious and pre-meditated.

When bargaining for more time before his execution date, Grieff had later offered to reveal the location of his wife's head, cryptically saying: "Once I explain where I buried the head it will become clear why I did it and why she had to die."

Could we be about to finally find out why Grieff killed his wife?

Where is Morag taking Beth?

Lydia West and Kate Dickie in Inside Man. Hartswood Films Ltd/Paul Stephenson

When Beth landed back down in the UK, she was picked up by a woman pretending to be a police officer. She later identified herself as Morag and admitted she wasn't in fact a police officer, but a career criminal.

Beyond this, we currently don't know much about her. Why is she working for Grieff? How did she get roped into the case? And where is she taking Beth?

Beyond that, there's also the all important question: will the pair of them get to bottom of what happened to Janice in time?

Will the police be back?

David Tennant as Harry Watling in Inside Man. Hartswood Films Ltd/Sam Barker

After learning of Edgar's suicide in episode 2, Harry had thought his troubles may be over. Far from mourning Edgar's death, the presence of a suicide note led Harry to believe its contents could exonerate him and Ben in Janice's eyes.

However, when the police arrived to interview Harry, a very different scenario played out. The police were clearly wary of Harry, and as he got tangled in his own lies surrounding his meeting with Edgar from the night before, things went from bad to worse.

Harry informed the police of Edgar's "compulsions", but when both Harry and Janice, who was listening through a speakerphone, heard the contents of the letter, everything came crumbling down.

As we saw last week, the note said: "Don't believe the vicar is a paedo. He's protecting someone else."

As the police pointed out, the "someone else" in the note certainly doesn't sound like it refers to Edgar himself, not least because Harry certainly wasn't protecting him at this point - he had very intently told the police that Edgar had "complusions", that he was referring himself in the note and that his friends called him "paedo".

To the police, this implicates Harry as being in some way involved with paedophilia. Meanwhile, to Janice, it surefire implicates Ben, seemingly confirming her suspicions that Harry was covering for him by claiming the memory stick was his and not his son's.

The police left with no further action taken. After all, at this point there's nothing specific to implicate him either in Edgar's death or in paedophilia. However, we're sure they'll certainly be keeping a close eye on Harry after that incredibly shifty interview. Will they be back in episode 4 to follow up on their suspicions? Only time will tell.

Will Janice and Ben get out of the cellar?

Dolly Wells and Louis Oliver in Inside Man. Hartswood Films Ltd/Paul Stephenson

Towards the end of the episode, Harry, inspired by Mary, made a fateful decision.

She had suggested they put a heater in the basement which leaks carbon monoxide and seal the room, which would send her to sleep and ultimately kill her. Harry initially resisted, but eventually decided to follow through on the plan alone.

He locked Mary out of the house and put the heater in the cellar, telling Janice that not only would he die for his family, but he would take their place in Hell.

However... unbeknownst to him Ben was in fact in hiding in the shadows, having got suspicious of his parents and gone down into the cellar, finding Janice.

A stunned Ben had failed to alert his dad to his presence, meaning Harry had sealed the room with Ben inside. As the son knocked on the door shouting for his dad to release him, Harry blasted out classic music, unaware of the terrible, tragic decision he has just made, seemingly sealing his son's fate.

But will Janice and Ben be able to work together and escape? Or will Harry realise his terrible mistake in time?

How has Janice tricked Harry and Mary?

Lyndsey Marshal as Mary Watling in Inside Man. BBC/Hartswood/Paul Stephenson

At the end of the episode, Mary was seen frantically calling Harry from her car as he sat unaware, with music drowning out the phone.

In a message, Mary told Harry that Janice had "f***ed" them in getting them to send the email to her sister, cancelling the Skype call.

But just how has she tricked them and how is the email important? Only one more day until all our questions are answered in the finale...

