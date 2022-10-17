Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter, Bridget Jones) leads the cast of The House Across the Street as Claudia, a cancer survivor who finds herself lonely and listless as she walks the long road to recovery.

Channel 5 is serving up another slice of dark crime drama this week, this time focusing on the sudden disappearance of a young child from a small community – and one woman who becomes obsessed with finding her.

Her relationship with her son, whose custody she shares with her ex-husband, has become ever more strained and distant, leading her to look outwards into her community for some form of emotional connection.

This is why she becomes such a prominent figure when local child Emily Winter goes missing, leading the civilian search effort for the young girl and finding a sense of purpose that had previously been lacking.

But she gets more than she bargained for when it becomes clear that people in her life could be suspects in the case, with a place of concern being the house across the street.

Read on for your full guide to The House Across the Street cast.

Shirley Henderson plays Claudia

Shirley Henderson as Claudia in The House Across the Street. Channel 5

Who is Claudia? Claudia is a lonely single mother who seeks a meaningful connection after overcoming a fight with cancer. When a local child goes missing, she sees an opportunity to make a difference and becomes completely fixated on the case. However, suspects are closer than she expected.

What else has Shirley Henderson been in? Henderson will be known to film fans for her roles as Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter franchise, Jude in the Bridget Jones trilogy and Gail in the Trainspotting films. On the small screen, she is known for starring in dramas Happy Valley and The Nest, as well as family fare Worzel Gummidge. Most recently, she could be seen in whodunnit See How They Run, where she portrayed legendary novelist Agatha Christie.

Craig Parkinson plays George

Craig Parkinson as George in The House Across the Street. Channel 5

Who is George? George is a school teacher who has recently moved into the neighbourhood and is deemed secretive by members of the community. But could he be capable of kidnapping?

What else has Craig Parkinson been in? Parkinson will be instantly recognisable to Line of Duty fans as Matthew 'Dot' Cottan, who had a memorable arc across the first three seasons of the police thriller. His more recent projects include UKTV sitcom Sandylands, crime drama Grace and Doctor Who: Flux.

Ian Lloyd Anderson plays Owen

Ian Lloyd Anderson as Owen in The House Across the Street. Channel 5

Who is Owen? Owen is the father of missing girl Emily Winter, who is distraught by her sudden disappearance. He is one of the several people Claudia becomes fascinated by during her investigation.

What else has Ian Lloyd Anderson been in? Regular viewers of Channel 5 drama may know Anderson from Blood, starring Adrian Dunbar, where he played Paul Crowley. He also had a recurring role on Vikings, in addition to guest spots in episodes of Game of Thrones and Modern Love.

Lisa Dwyer Hogg plays Sabine

Lisa Dwyer Hogg as Sabine in The House Across the Street. Channel 5

Who is Sabine? Sabine is the mother of missing Emily Winter, who Claudia deems as a colder and less sympathetic figure than her husband.

What else has Lisa Dwyer Hogg been in? Hogg has previously appeared in Netflix fantasy drama The Irregulars, BBC One's Silent Witness and acclaimed thriller The Fall, starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan.

Sara Powell plays Joanne

Sara Powell as Joanne in The House Across the Street. Channel 5

Who is Joanne? Joanne is Claudia's neighbour.

What else has Sara Powell been in? Powell's recent projects include ITV/BritBox series Murder in Provence, sci-fi adventure Doctor Who: Flux, acclaimed sitcom Ghosts, as well as crime dramas Unforgotten and Little Boy Blue.

Ronan Leahy plays Dave

Ronan Leahy as Dave in The House Across the Street. Channel 5

Who is Dave? Dave is Joanne's husband and another of Claudia's neighbours, whose aggressive behaviour lands him on her suspect list.

What else has Ronan Leahy been in? Leahy has appeared in hard-hitting crime drama Out of Innocence, starring Andor's Fiona Shaw.

Luke Griffin plays Leon

Luke Griffin as Leon in The House Across the Street Channel 5

Who is Leon? Leon is Claudia's ex-husband, with whom she shares custody of their son.

What else has Luke Griffin been in? Griffin's screen credits include Netflix's 1983, ITV's The Frankenstein Chronicles and war drama Band of Brothers.

The House Across the Street premieres on Channel 5 at 9pm on Monday 17th October 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

