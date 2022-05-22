The 18-year-old actor has been catapulted to fame for his turn as Nick Nelson in the romantic teen drama on Netflix , which is based on the hit graphic novel series by Alice Oseman.

Kit Connor has revealed his hopes for Nick and Charlie in Heartstopper season 2.

Speaking to Jane Garvey and resident TV critic Rhianna Dhillon during a live recording of the Radio Times Podcast at the BFI & Radio Times TV Festival, Connor answered questions about the hit show's future.

The chat came hot on the heels of Friday's announcement that Heartstopper had been renewed for two more seasons by Netflix.

On what is to come in the second season, Kit revealed: “I have absolutely no clue. I put all my trust into Alice (Oseman).”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

However, that is not to say that the young actor doesn’t have his own hopes for where the second season will take Nick and Charlie.

He revealed: "But in terms of, I suppose what I'd like to see for Nick, I think just the strengthening Nick and Charlie’s relationship.

"In Season 1, we very much see the young love and the beginnings of their relationship.

"And I think that it would be lovely, you know - not just to act - also just to see, as well, their relationship just, sort of, get stronger and blossom."

Kit Connor, Jane Garvey and Rhianna Dhillon attend the Radio Times Podcast Live with Kit Connor during BFI & Radio Times Television Festival at the BFI Southbank on May 22, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Additionally, the actor also spoke to the Radio Times Podcast about the glowing reaction to the first season.

“I mean, I think that it's pretty incredible, really, to be able to do a show like Heartstopper at the age of 17," revealed Connor. "It's more than seeing some of the reactions that it's had to seeing some of the sorts of effects that it's had on people's lives has been, you know, more than touching, it's been pretty emotional, to be honest.

“So, you know, seeing different things like people using scenes to cut out to their parents is just, like, unbelievable.”

Nick (Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) in the Heartstopper season 1 finale Netflix

The actor added: "There's never enough queer people being genuinely happy on screen. It's so important that we are doing that."

Netflix clearly was pleased by the response to Heartstopper, renewing the show for two more seasons in Friday's announcement.

The streaming giant tweeted on Friday: "To those who have fallen in love with Nick & Charlie, cried watching Alice Oseman's magical story brought to life, or felt represented for the first time on-screen, I am elated to announce... Heartstopper has been renewed for TWO MORE SEASONS!"

The full interview with Kit Connor for the Radio Times Podcast Live! will be released on Wednesday 25th May 2022.

Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.