Styles recently made headlines when he sheared off his much-loved locks of hair to sport a close-shaved look, as shown in a recent Instagram post by his brand Pleasing.

However, some on social media have suggested that this could be due to Styles pursuing a role in the third season of The White Lotus.

Gossip blogger DeuxMoi has suggested that an A-list singer is set to join the cast of the prestige drama in an Instagram post.

Australian radio personality and producer Leon also tweeted: "Calling it early. Harry Styles in the new season of White Lotus."

He added: "Male A list singer been cast," and "Casting list is looking for 'a yogi'," before asking: "Why did Harry recently shave his hair?"

Representatives of Harry Styles declined to comment to RadioTimes.com on the rumours, while Warner Bros Discovery – the parent company of HBO – has been approached for comment.

The acclaimed HBO anthology series has already set seasons in Hawaii and Sicily and now the third run will take the drama to Thailand.

Creator Mike White has previously said the series' new run will focus on a "satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality", according to Variety.

Natasha Rothwell has also been reported to be reprising her role as Belinda from the first season, similar to how Jennifer Coolidge appeared in both of the previous seasons.

Deadline reported that the series is casting 13 roles for The White Lotus season 3, among whom is a character described as a "yogi" – a Yoga and meditation practitioner.

The third season of The White Lotus does not currently have a release date.

