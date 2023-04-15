The series began back in 2019 when the duo accidentally killed an elderly man in a hit-and-run as they were driving home from a wedding while under the influence.

Calling all Guilt fans! The BBC has released a chaotic trailer for the show's final season , which asks whether brothers Max (Mark Bonnar) and Jake (Jamie Sives) can possibly escape the consequences of their actions "unscathed".

After becoming a ratings hit, the show was recommissioned for a second season, which picked up two years after the events of the first and also dealt with the titular theme of guilt.

Creator Neil Forsyth (The Gold) returned to pen the final chapter in the story, which sees Max retrieve Jake from his bar in Chicago, Illinois, to bring him back to Scotland. Watch it below:

The narrator of the trailer says: "[Max and Jake] are back and looking for redemption. It's the final chapter in this critically-acclaimed drama, but who will make it out unscathed?"

The anarchic 30-second teaser ends with a police officer yelling: "Gun sighted!"

Then, we hear a shot being fired as the title of the show bursts into view, suggesting that the series could end with the death of one of its principal characters.

The episodes will air first on BBC Scotland and iPlayer on Tuesday 25th April, before a later terrestrial broadcast on BBC Two on Thursday 27th April.

The returning Guilt cast also includes Emun Elliott, Phyllis Logan, Greg McHugh, Ellie Haddington, Sara Vickers and Henry Pettigrew, while David Hayman (Help), Isaura Barbé-Brown (The Gold), Euan MacNaughton (Outlander) and Anita Vettesse (Vigil) are among the new faces in season 3.

Guilt returns for its final season on Tuesday 25th April, 10pm on BBC Scotland (and series drop on BBC iPlayer) and Thursday 27th April at 9pm on BBC Two.

