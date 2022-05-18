Gangs of London season 2 trailer gives dramatic look at new episodes

Therefore, anticipation is sky high for the upcoming second season, so it's good that we now have a new official trailer to sink our teeth into - and it looks just as bloody and explosive as the first.

Gangs of London was a major hit when it landed in 2020, becoming Sky Atlantic’s second-biggest original drama launch ever and winning four BAFTA Cymru awards.

The new footage is full of gunfights, action and ominous messages, as Michelle Fairley's Marian Wallace ends the trailer by saying: "You understand what it took to build this city and you know the pain of losing it. London belongs to us."

Check out the full Gangs of London season 2 trailer in all its glory here.

The official synopsis for the new season states: "One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings of series 1, the map and soul of London has been redrawn. The surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and ex-undercover cop Elliot is now being forced to work for the investors.

"To restore order, the investors have aligned behind heroin baron Asif Afridi and together they have installed a new ruling force in London in the form of brutal gang leader - Koba. His vision for the criminal landscape is a dictatorship, a world in which old school gangster codes don’t exist and in which he holds a complete monopoly over London’s drug trade.

"But this monopoly can’t last forever. The gangs are fighting back - who will win the battle for London’s soul?"

The second season will see stars Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Paapa Essiedu, Lucian Msamati and Michelle Fairley reprise their roles. Meanwhile, Orli Shuka, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Brian Vernel, Narges Rashidi, Asif Raza and Valene Kane will also be returning.

The series is also welcoming some fresh faces to the cast, including Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central), Jasmine Armando, Fady El-Sayed (Baghdad Central), Salem Kali (Dealer) and Aymen Hamdouchi (Criminal: UK).

Dìrísù previously told RadioTimes.com exclusively that while he doesn't know if there will be a third season and will wait to "see how people respond to" the second, he does "really hope it will be a series that is really popular and successful and that everyone can connect with".

"Hopefully, with that success and popularity, there is a demand for more," he said.

Gangs of London season 2 will air on Sky and NOW later in 2022 – catch up on the first season on Sky now. For more to watch, check out our TV guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.