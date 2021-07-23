Gangs of London season 2 halts production due to COVID case

Production on Gangs of London season two has been paused after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

A spokesperson for Sky told RadioTimes.com members of both “cast and crew” would have to self-isolate, while production would be halted for a total of 10 days.

“Throughout this time, the safety of our colleagues and customers remains our number one priority. Gangs of London season two production has temporarily been suspended with cast and crew now self-isolating. We will return to production as soon as it is safe to do so,” the spokesperson said.

Only those working inside the individual’s close contact group have been sent home to isolate as a precaution, according to Sky.

Gangs of London proved to be a breakout hit when it debuted last year, with a shock ending that left the fate of criminal Sean Wallace (played by Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole) somewhat ambiguous.

The brutal drama’s seven-day cumulative viewing figures of 2.23 million saw it become Sky Atlantic’s biggest ever original drama launch, surpassing the likes of Chernobyl and Save Me.

Gangs of London is not the only British drama facing filming problems, after Bridgerton season two had two COVID-9 cases in one week.

Last week, Netflix announced that filming on Bridgerton season two has been halted indefinitely after someone working on the period drama tested positive for coronavirus.

Following the government’s decision to drop all lockdown restrictions from Monday 19th July, the change in lockdown rules may prove difficult for the numerous film and television projects based here to keep the virus off set.

