How to watch the ER reunion with George Clooney and more

It really is the time for reunions of classic TV shows, from Glee to Friends to Tracy Beaker and even Ant and Dec’s parody Chums.

Now iconic medical series ER is getting in on the action, with much of the cast reuniting on YouTube series Stars in the House in aid of clean water nonprofit Waterkeeper Alliance.

With the hospital drama lasting for a whopping fifteen series, there’s quite the cast list to reunite – but some of the show’s biggest stars including George Clooney, Noah Wyle, and Julianna Margulies are making a virtual appearance along with many, many others.

So for some 90s nostalgia, here’s how to watch the jam-packed ER reunion.

How can I watch the ER reunion?

The ER reunion will be live-streamed on the Stars in the House YouTube Channel on the 22nd April at 8pm ET – which works out as Friday 23rd April at 1am here in the UK. The special will also be available on the Stars in the House website and People’s social channels.

There’s no need to stay up, however – the full live stream will be available on the YouTube channel shortly after broadcast.

Stars in the House is a daily live-streamed series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley to support The Actors Fund following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the entertainment industry. They’re no strangers to TV reunions – the series has previously reunited the cast of Star Trek Voyager, Grey’s Anatomy and The West Wing.

Who will appear in the ER reunion?

Getty

The big news is, of course, is original cast members George Clooney, Noah Wyle, Julianna Margulies and Anthony Edwards returning to discuss the show that made them famous.

However, many other familiar faces from the show’s fifteen-year run will also appear, including Laura Innes (who played Kerry Weaver), Doctor Who‘s Alex Kingston (Elizabeth Corday), Goran Visnjic (Luka Kovac), Paul McCrane (Robert Romano), The Mandalorian‘s Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen), Laura Cerón (Chuny Marquez), Yvette Freeman (Haleh Adams), Conni Marie Brazelton (Connie Oligario), and CCH Pounder (Angela Hicks).

The reunion was the idea of Jeanie Boulet actress Gloria Reuben, who said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be reuniting with my ER family for a cause that is so close to my heart, and so grateful to Seth and James for allowing us to use their incredible platform to do so.

“I’ve been involved with Waterkeeper Alliance for fifteen years, representing over 350 community-based Waterkeepers around the globe, and the work that they do is beyond comparison. We must continue to fight for clean water not just on Earth Day, but all year round!”

What will happen in the ER reunion?

The Stars in the House TV reunions are not table reads or scripted episodes, but instead see the cast as themselves reminiscing on the series and sharing behind-the-scenes stories.

The show will likely have members of the rather large cast drop in and out, with viewers able to ask the cast questions by commenting on the livestream.

The ER reunion will be live-streamed on YouTube on Friday 23rd April. Check out our TV Guide to find something to watch, or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.