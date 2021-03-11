Ant and Dec to team up with Cat Deeley for Chums reunion on Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec will be reuniting with their SM:TV co-host Cat Deeley for a special Chums skit on Saturday Night Takeaway later this month.

The trio, who began their broadcasting careers hosting ITV’s kids’ show SM:TV Live in 1998, are revisiting the popular sketch during Cat’s live appearance on Saturday Night Takeaway next weekend.

SM:TV’s recurring segment Chums was a parody of US sitcom Friends, in which Dec and Cat would play lovers, Ant would find himself in a sticky situation and a celebrity guest would make a cameo before the episode ended on a freeze-frame moment.

Cat, who its known for hosting So You Think You Can Dance, will be taking part in Saturday Night Takeaway’s Undercover segment on 20th March, which will see Ant and Dec disguise themselves in a bid to prank Deeley, before featuring in The End of the Show Show.

A spokesperson for ITV told RadioTimes.com that Cat’s live appearance in the Saturday Night Takeaway studio was “the perfect opportunity to do the Chums reunion that everyone wants (especially after the SMTV special at Christmas”.

The Chums reunion will come during The End of the Show Show on March 20th and will feature the iconic set and celebrity cameos.

SM:TV fans received an unexpected Christmas gift last year when ITV aired The Story of SM:TV, a documentary which saw former hosts Ant, Dec and Cat reunite to look back at the late ’90s archives and best bits from the show.

Cat will be joined on Saturday Night Takeaway by comedian Romesh Ranganathan, who will be the Guest Announcer of the week, while this weekend’s show will see Taskmaster star Lee Mack appear live in the studio for a special Mother’s Day surprise.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs at on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.