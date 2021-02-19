Nothing says Saturday night like Ant and Dec getting up to a load of mischief on our TV screens.

The duo will return for another series of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway this February, and as usual they’ll be getting up to their usual shenanigans.

Ahead of the series, the pair have been sharing lots of teasers, including a look at the seasons very first Get Out of Me Ear with football legend Harry Redknapp and his son Jamie.

They’ve also revealed how filming has changed due to COVID restrictions and whether there’ll be a studio audience this time round.

As well as this, the 17th series is set to feature “big showbiz guests, high-octane challenges and hilarious hidden-camera set ups.”

So, when will the boys be back on air? Which celebs will be joining them on screen? And what pranks and sketches will they be pulling off this series?

Here’s everything you need to know as Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway makes its comeback for 2021.

When is Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway back in 2021?

The first episode of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return on Saturday 20th February at 7pm.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway guest performer this weekend will be Take That star Gary Barlow.

Meanwhile, It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander will be the Saturday Night Takeaway guest announcer.

Ahead of the episode, Ant and Dec shared a first look at this series’ first Get Out of Me Ear challenge with Harry Redknapp and his son Jamie.

In the hilarious clip, the pair can be seen feeding false information to the footballers as they sit down for a meeting with a client.

What can viewers expect from the new series?

ITV says that viewers can look forward to celebrity guests, live entertainment, epic challenges and the show’s traditional hidden-camera set ups, as well as the regular features you know and love.

ITV teased: “Every show will sign off in spectacular style when some of the country’s biggest and best performers take to the Takeaway stage for a one-off performance in the End of the Show Show, as the only series on TV that lets its’ audience ‘Win The Ads’ continues to be the happiest ninety minutes of the week.

“Expect high energy live entertainment from start to finish as Saturday night’s most feel-good series returns to kick start the weekend with a bang.”

Undercover and I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear will both return for the new series with some of the country’s biggest celebrities taking part.

Last year’s highlights included Bradley Walsh becoming the first celebrity to get a double Undercover hit and Anthony Joshua taking part in an hilarious Get Out Of Me Ear.

Popular Pandas Bam & Boo (Ant & Dec in realistic prosthetic costumes) will return after making their debut appearance last series at London Zoo.

This time they’re hiding out in Hamleys toy shop within a teddy bears’ picnic and they need the kids’ help to escape!

Ant and Dec recently shared a behind the scenes clip of them donning their classic PJ & Duncan gear for the promo filming, before dancing to their 1994 hit Let’s Get Ready to Rumble.

Are there any new features on Saturday Night Takeaway 2021?

Viewers can expect some new features this year, including a scripted comedy serial, a whole host of brand-new studio games, and live surprises – which will be unleashed upon both the studio audience and viewers at home.

The Honoured trilogy series has now finished and the duo will have a brand-new mini-series called Double Trouble in which Ant and Dec have been cloned and the clones have gone rogue!

The new adventure will include many celebrities such as Bear Grylls, Prue Leith, Rob Brydon, Alison Hammond and Jermaine Jenas.

Singer Fleur East will be back with a brand new segment and Stephen Mulhern will put the boys through his usual brand of high-octane, surprise Ant vs Dec challenges.

For the first time ever, Saturday Night Takeaway will also have an exclusive show on the ITV Hub – seven 10-minute long episodes which will feature new interviews with Ant and Dec and be jam packed with exclusive behind the scenes gossip.

Which celebrity guests will take part this year?

Some of the celebrities taking part in the forthcoming hidden camera hits for the new series include Davina McCall, Sir Mo Farah and Jamie and Harry Redknapp.

Will there be a live studio audience?

For the first time, the series will be filmed without a studio audience. Instead there will be a virtual audience of more than 300 people.

Speaking about the new series, Dec recently revealed: “For the first time ever, we’ll be doing it without a studio audience. That’s going to be very different. But we do have a virtual audience, which we had a little bit before on Britain’s Got Talent. Such a lot of this show is about the audience. So we have researched ways, and are coming up with ways, to do a much more interactive virtual wall – more than any other show has done.”

He added to Digital Spy: “Our studio audience, for want of a better phrase – our audience on the night, on the virtual wall – will be an interactive part of the show. This year’s series will have a very different feel to it because it’s normally a big kind of party vibe with the audience. This year, it’s going to be very different. We’ll still have our star guest announcer. But it’s a much more interactive virtual wall.”

Applicants can go here to fill out the online entry form.

Will there be a competition?

Saturday Night Takeaway is known for its spectacular competitions, and this year will be no different.

Ant and Dec have another fantastic giveaway planned for viewers, which will be revealed in the first show of the new series.

Last series, more than 300 viewers were due to be flown out to Disney World in Florida to join Ant and Dec for the show’s spectacular finale, after winning ‘Places On The Plane’ over the course of the series.

The finale in Florida was then cancelled due to the pandemic, but ITV said it would still honour the winners’ prizes at a later date.

“All recipients of a ‘Place on the Plane’ prize will have their prizes honoured and flown by Virgin Holidays for a 5-night stay at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida at such later date when it is practical for Virgin Holidays and Walt Disney World Resort to fulfil the prize,” ITV said in a statement.

How has COVID-19 affected filming?

Ant and Dec recently revealed the impact of the pandemic on filming.

“There’s a lot of social distancing. A lot of wearing masks when you’re on set and stuff. Ant and I, whenever we film, we get tested and we form a cohort. So we’re allowed to stand next to each other,” Dec said.

“It’s a lot of social distancing. And that’s the thing as well – you don’t want everything you do to look really COVID-y. You don’t want it full of masks and social distancing. We’re trying to be creative with how we’re shooting stuff so it looks fairly normal and so it doesn’t look like we’re in the middle of the pandemic. You don’t want to constantly be reminded of it.”

