Glee cast to reunite for a special performance in memory of Naya Rivera

The Glee cast will pay tribute to Naya Rivera next month when they reunite for the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The cast will join the awards show’s presentation set to be held in memory of their late co-star, who played Santana Lopez in the show.

The performance will mark the 10th anniversary of Naya’s character coming out on the show.

Singer Demi Lovato, who guest-starred on the musical comedy drama as Dani (one of Santana’s love interests), will introduce the tribute to Rivera who sadly passed away last year.

Santana Lopez was one of several LGBTQ+ characters portrayed in Glee.

Speaking of her role, Rivera previously explained: “It started off as this funny little thing, like, ‘oh yeah she just randomly hooks up with her friend Brittany.’

“But I was kind of encouraging them to make it more serious and not play around with it ‘cause there are people out there that it’s not a joke to. It’s their real lives.”

The GLAAD Media Awards will air on GLAAD’s YouTube channel on April 8, and will see Amber Riley, Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin and Jenna Ushkowitz present for the special performance.

In January, Amber posted a sweet tribute to the late star on her Instagram page.

Sharing a black and white image of Naya, she wrote: “A little update Naya, earth is REALLY ghetto now! Still, I miss you so very much and I wish you were here.

“There hasn’t been a day where you don’t cross my mind, and when you do, I take a moment of silence to remember all the beautiful moments we got to spend together.

“I’m listening to Amy Winehouse, sippin wine, and eating a very fancy charcuterie in your honor today (don’t worry, I’m checking on mom). HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY ANGEL.”

