David Suchet to star in new Channel 5 thriller The Au Pair
The Poirot star will be joined by Ludmilla Makowski, Sally Bretton and Kenny Doughty.
Sir David Suchet, the actor best known for playing Hercule Poirot across 24 years, has been cast in a new a Channel 5 drama alongside Lupin star Ludmilla Makowski, called The Aur Pair.
Suchet will play George in The Au Pair, which is about a diabetic father who moves to live next door to his daughter Zoe, played by Not Going Out and Beyond Paradise's Sally Bretton. She lives with her successful husband Chris, played by Vera's Kenny Doughty.
When Zoe hires Sandrine (Makowski), a beguiling French au pair, she triggers an unsettling shift in the household as instincts and suspicions arise. The show is said to delve "into the complexities of family, trust and hidden truths, against the backdrop of the picturesque British countryside".
The series has been written by Michael Foott (Vardy V Rooney: A Courtoom Drama) and Andy Bayliss (The Good Ship Murder), and will be directed by Oonagh Kearney (Obituary).
The Au Pair is being produced by French company Pernel Media, and Deputy Chief Content Officer of Channel 5, Sebastian Cardwell, has called it a "truly international collaboration".
He said: "We’re delighted to be working with Pernel Media for the first time on this gripping new drama."
Suchet played starred in 70 episodes of Agatha Christie's Poirot between 1989 and 2013, and has since been seen in series such as Decline and Fall, Press, Doctor Who and His Dark Materials.
Meanwhile, Makowski is known for her roles in French films and series, including Netflix's Lupin, the third part of which was released last year.
The Au Pair joins Channel 5's slate of dramas, with the broadcaster having recently aired series including Coma, The Cuckoo, Finders Keepers and Too Good to Be True.
The Au Pair will air on Channel 5 and My5.
