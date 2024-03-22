As the train exits a tunnel, one of the cast is found dead in a carriage, which is shocking in and of itself. But with DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and Detective Sergeant Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi) also onboard when it takes place, both the press and the detectives' bosses at the local HQ become more animated than usual.

Numerous people were responsible for bringing the steam train episode to life, one of whom was Dave Thacker, described as a "friend" of the production in a tribute which appears before the credits.

Who was Dave Thacker?

Thacker worked in the sound department as a recordist and boom operator. He died from cancer in October 2023.

"It comes with a heavy heart to inform you our friend Dave has been battling cancer over the past 7 months," reads a statement posted on a JustGiving page set up for his family before his death. "Sadly the cancer has taken its toll and Dave won't be returning to work."

Speaking about Thacker's contribution to Beyond Paradise, Ahmadi said: "He was very present in that steam train episode. He worked with us a lot, so that's a really special one that stays with us.

"I can still picture him now, on the train, working. And it was a tricky situation to work in with all the crew and cast on it. Thats a really special one because that's the last complete episode he did with us. And he was on the whole first season with us as well."

She added: "It's an ode to him."

Beyond Paradise. Red Planet Pictures/David Appleby

Thacker studied Media Practice at the University of the West of England, before going on to showcase his skills and expertise on a number of shows including The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Father Brown, Doctors, Broadchurch, A Very English Scandal and 24: Live Another Day.

He freelanced for production companies Big Talk and Red Planet, and was also a member of The Association of Motion Picture Sound.

Multiple tributes from people who knew and worked with Thacker were posted on the JustGiving page.

"Dave was a fantastic addition to the Horseface team (Dick Turpin's original title), even through illness and treatment," reads one.

Another wrote: "I had the pleasure of working with Dave earlier this year, fantastic bloke with a heart of gold."

Beyond Paradise season 2 airs on Fridays on BBC One and iPlayer.

