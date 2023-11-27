The Couple Next Door follows "a couple that move to a new neighbourhood and meet their neighbours… who happen to be swingers". But really, as with any good drama, that's only part of what's to come.

As per the synopsis: "As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other, but one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever…"

The drama itself takes place in the lovely neighbourhood which Evie (Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch) move to, but where exactly was The Couple Next Door filmed? Read on to find out.

Where was The Couple Next Door filmed?

Sam Heughan as Danny and Eleanor Tomlinson as Evie in The Couple Next Door. Channel 4

The Channel 4 series is a remake of a 2014 Dutch show called Nieuwe Buren (New Neighbours), but The Couple Next Door was not filmed in The Netherlands or solely in the UK.

Actually, the "upscale neighbourhood" in the drama was shot in both Leeds and Belgium this year.

Some scenes were shot on Baildon Moor near Bradford in Yorkshire.

The six-part drama revolves around Evie and Pete's move to their new neighbourhood and their new neighbours, Danny (Heughan) and Becka (Jessica De Gouw). Other cast members also include Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered) and Kate Robbins (After Life).

But as tensions between the couples start to escalate, there is a fair share of curtain twitching and anxieties about status and reputation in this not-so-small neighbourhood. It has been billed as a “deliciously dark, psychological drama, exploring the stultifying claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your darkest desires”.

Speaking about the show, Heughan teased it as a "stylised" drama that is also "very sexy" and "very dark".

He said: "I think the show is constantly turned on his head. That’s what I loved about it, from the beginning, is this kind of weirdness.

"It’s a stylised show, but it's very sexy, very dark. And I think people will be disgusted or excited. Everyone's going to be on different sides on this."

The Couple Next Door airs on Channel 4 in the UK from Monday 27th November, and on STARZ in the US in 2024. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

