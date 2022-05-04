Clark Olofsson is a real-life Swedish criminal whose crime wave started in the '60s and lasted over multiple decades, including prison breaks and bank robberies. You can read our review of the six-part Netflix series here .

Clark is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday (5th May), and it finds Bill Skarsgård starring as the magnetic yet manipulative titular character.

Acting alongside Skarsgård is a whole host of Swedish stars, including Adam Lundgren and Vilhelm Blomgren.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Netflix series Clark.

Bill Skarsgård plays Clark Olofsson

Bill Skarsgård as Clark Eric Broms / Netflix

Who is Clark Olofsson? Clark Olofsson is a charming yet dangerous career criminal, whose crime spree across the 1960s, '70s and '80s made him internationally famous. He is particularly notable for his involvement in the Norrmalmstorg robbery, the events of which gave rise to the term Stockholm Syndrome.

Where have I seen Bill Skarsgård before? Son of Stellan and brother of Alexander, Bill Skarsgård is best known for his roles as Pennywise in IT and IT: Chapter 2, as Zeitgeist in Deadpool 2 and as the voice of Deviant Kro in Marvel's Eternals. He also has an upcoming role in John Wick: Chapter 4 next year. A young Clark is also played by Skarsgård's own brother Kolbjörn, while Teen Clark is played by Lukas Wetterberg.

Vilhelm Blomgren plays Tommy Lindström

Tommy Lindström in Clark Eric Broms / Netflix

Who is Tommy Lindström? Tommy Lindström is a real-life police officer, who in the series hunts Clark for the whole of his career - Clark says he is "obsessed" with him. Their cat and mouse game stretches across the decades as Tommy tries to put him behind bars for good.

Where have I seen Vilhelm Blomgren before? Blomgren is best known for appearing as Pelle in Ari Aster's Midsommar, as well as for playing the title role in comedy series Gösta.

Hanna Björn plays Maria

Hanna Björn in Clark Netflix / Eric Broms

Who is Clark Olofsson? Maria is one of Clark's longest term girlfriends. He meets her in prison when she is performing a left-wing play for the inmates.

Where have I seen Hanna Björn before? Björn is best known for her roles in My So-Called Father and Hemma hos Björnen.

Christoffer Nordenrot plays Janne Olsson

Christoffer Nordenrot in Clark Netflix / Eric Broms

Who is Janne Olsson? Janne Olsson is a criminal Clark meets in jail. A big fan of his 'work', he dreams of becoming a celebrity just like him, and ends up holding a bank in Norrmalmstorg Square, Stockholm hostage.

Where have I seen Christoffer Nordenrot before? Nordenrot is best known for appearing in A Man Called Ove, Blue Eyes and The Unthinkable.

Adam Lundgren plays Kurre

Adam Lundgren in Clark Eric Broms / Netflix

Who is Kurre? Known as Kurre the Fox, he's an old friend of Clark's. Clark calls him the owner of the largest porn collection in Sweden and says he knows every drug dealer in town.

Where have I seen Adam Lundgren before? Lundgren is best known for appearing in acclaimed drama Chernobyl, as well as thriller series Blue Eyes.

Björn Gustafsson plays Kaj-Robert

Björn Gustafsson in Clark Audrius Solominas / Netflix

Who is Kaj-Robert? Kaj-Robert is one of Clark's oldest friends, who he later finds hitch-hiking on the side of the road. He picks him up and takes him out to meet a girl and lose his virginity - despite the fact Kaj-Robert wants nothing to do with him.

Where have I seen Björn Gustafsson before? Gustafsson appeared in the Melissa McCarthy film Spy, and has also been in series such as Other Space and Boy Machine.

Isabelle Grill plays Madou

Isabelle Grill in Clark Netflix / Eric Broms

Who is Madou? Madorie, known as Madou, is "the first love" of Clark's life - despite the fact he's also sleeping with her mother.

Where have I seen Isabelle Grill before? Grill is best known for her role in Midsommar, in which she played Maja.

Malin Levanon plays Liz

Malin Levanon (right) in Clark Eric Broms / Netflix

Who is Liz? Liz is Madou's mother, who Clark stays with when he meets the two of them on the beach. He ends up sleeping with both of them.

Where have I seen Malin Levanon before? Levanon is an actress known for appearing in shows such as Black Widows and films such as The War Game.

Agnes Lindström Bolmgren plays Ingela

Agnes Lindström Bolmgren in Clark Eric Broms / Netflix

Who is Ingela? Ingela is a woman Clark meets while he's robbing a bank she's in. They end up forming a relationship.

Where have I seen Agnes Lindström Bolmgren before? Bolmgren is an actress known for appearing in series The Cake General and Bäckström, as well as films such as The Restaurant.

Sofie Hoflack plays Marijke

Sofie Hoflack in Clark Nikola Predovic / Netflix

Who is Marijke? Clark met Marijke on the train to Brussels and the pair married in 1976.

Where have I seen Sofie Hoflack before? UK audiences are most likely to know Hoflack for appearing in Baptiste, but she has also been in the miniseries Stanley H.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sandra Ilar plays Ingbritt Olofsson

Sandra Ilan in Clark Audrius Solominas / Netflix

Who is Ingbritt Olofsson? Ingbritt is Clark's mother and the wife of Sten.

Where have I seen Sandra Ilar before? Ilar is a comedian and actor whose only other TV role so far has been in comedy series Parterapi.

Peter Viitanen plays Sten Olofsson

Peter Viitanen (centre right) in Clark Netflix / Eric Broms

Who is Sten Olofsson? Sten is Clark's violent father.

Where have I seen Peter Viitanen before? Viitanen is an actor best known for appearing in sci-fi/drama series Real Humans, on which Channel 4's Humans was based.

Clark is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 5th May 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.