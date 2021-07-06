Midsommar explained: What happened to Connie is revealed in director’s cut

With Midsommar making its way on to Netflix fans have a few questions about the disturbing pagan horror movie. Luckily, Ari Aster’s director’s cut adds another 24 minutes of extra footage taking the movie from 147 minutes to 171 minutes.

Warning: Midsommar spoilers

While the 24 minutes don’t add any radical changes to the already heavy-going plot, the extra footage does clear up a mystery from the cinematic version.

In the cinema cut, Connie (Ellora Torchia) and Simon (Archie Madekwe) freak out and want to flee after they see two of the Harga community leap of a cliff to their bloody deaths.

The pair go to leave, but an elder lies to Connie and tells her Simon has already left for the station while she was packing. Connie decides to set off on her own, but she never actually escapes.

The last scene sees the community tells Dani that they need nine sacrifices to purge the cult of evil. Josh, Mark and Simon are present among the offerings, but we also see Connie among them wearing the natural chainmail chest. As we never saw what happened to her on screen, fans were left wondering how she met her end. We’re given a few clues in the cinema cut though.

Square Peg

Earlier in the movie Christian (Jack Reynor) decorates the tree with the Harga. Later that night a boy, called Bror, is prepared for a ritualistic drowning wearing natural chainmail. He escapes that fate – seemingly his willingness was enough to appease the gods. However, the boy was wearing the same chainmail that Connie is seen in in the last scene.

We never get to see her death, even in the longer version, but it appears that Connie was drowned in the same way Bror was prepared for, perhaps in his place. It’s perhaps even creepier and more unsettling that we never get to see how this really happened, even in the director’s cut.

Midsommar is available on Netflix.

