When is new Netflix crime series Clark released?

Bill Skarsgård, the Swedish actor best known for playing the terrifying clown Pennywise in the Stephen King film series IT, will take on the challenge of playing Swedish criminal and “celebrity gangster” Clark Olofsson.

The six-part Swedish language series Clark will explore the man who gave rise to the psychological concept of “Stockholm Syndrome” – where a hostage feels sympathy and even develops an attachment towards their captor.

Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix crime series Clark.

When is Netflix crime series Clark on TV?

A filming start-date or scheduled release date for the series Clark has yet to be announced, but we’ll keep this page updated.

The six-parter is directed by Jonas Åkerlund, who is also an executive producer alongside Skarsgård.

Clark plot and cast

The series is based on Clark Olofsson’s autobiography, and tells the story of his criminal life (beginning in the 1960s) and his journey to becoming “one of the most controversial personalities in contemporary Swedish history”.

The six-part series will also cover the infamous, failed robbery at the Norrmalmstorg square in Stockholm, Sweden in August 1973, which gave rise to the term “Stockholm Syndrome”.

IT’s Bill Skarsgård (so far the only cast member announced) said of his casting, “Clark Olofsson is, for good and bad, one of Sweden’s most colourful and fascinating individuals. I accept this challenge with delight mingled with terror and think that with Jonas [Åkerlund, director] and Netflix in the back, we can tell a groundbreaking story with a pace and madness we may not have seen on TV before.”

He added: “Clark’s life and history is so incredible and screwed that it would even make Scorsese blush.”

Is there a trailer for Clark?

There’s no trailer yet for the series, but we’ll keep this page updated with any teasers or trailers that are released.

