Newcomer Eva Morgan and Sadie Soverall (Little Bone Lodge) will lead the cast as Kelly and Jessica respectively, alongside Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point) as Jessica's aggressively pushy mother Natalie. Warren Brown (The Responder) will star as Kelly’s hard working single parent Paul, and Richard Coyle (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as successful solicitor Jules.

The story follows Kelly, the young victim of the attack, who is an accomplished gymnast on the pathway to world-class competitions. However, she's at odds with her teammates and their competitive parents.

Kelly also socialises with a group of urban free-runners, whose reckless lifestyle and exuberant free-spirit is in conflict with the discipline and restrictions Kelly experiences in the tightly controlled world of competitive sport.

Of the drama, Channel 4 said: "The Gathering interrogates the ways in which today’s parents impose their agendas and issues upon their teenagers. It explores the balance between allowing teens their freedom, while ensuring their safety in a world where social media can create fame and notoriety overnight – and cancel it, and our children, at the flick of a thumb. And asks whether it’s responsible to be overly invested in our kids, or irresponsible not to know what they're up to?

"This multi-layered story is a drama for our times."

Walsh, who makes her TV writing debut, said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to have a brilliant cast on board led by such established talent. Our young actors, many of whom are newcomers, have wowed us with their raw and heartfelt depictions of teenagers having to navigate adult problems in morally ambiguous worlds."

The Gathering will air on Channel 4.

