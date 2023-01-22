Four women and their newborn babies were struck down by E coli, which was likely brought into the maternity ward by another patient's child.

Nonnatus House has faced an abundance of challenges across Call the Midwife's 12-season run – and tonight's episode (Sunday 22nd January) introduced another obstacle in the form of an infection outbreak.

In light of the troubling situation, Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) was forced to close both the maternity home and the surgery. "That's such an extreme step," said Shelagh (Laura Main), but if the infection was to be contained, that was the only option available to them.

Helen George as Nurse Trixie in Call the Midwife.

A short time later, she also fell ill and had to hang up her uniform, leaving the team short-staffed. That would be taxing enough in less concerning circumstances, but with the babies requiring round-the-clock care, Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) risked her own health by stepping into Shelagh's shoes alongside Dr Turner, Trixie (Helen George) and Timothy (Max Macmillan).

Lockdown was imposed for several days, with Trixie in particular finding her time away from Matthew (Olly Rix) especially difficult.

But despite one very close call with Vinita Khatri's child, tragedy was averted, with all of the mothers and their babies returning home safely.

Shelagh also made a full recovery and the doors to the maternity home and surgery were opened once again. There are rocky times ahead for Nonnatus House but thankfully, this is one story that has a happy ending.

Call the Midwife airs on Sundays at 8pm on BBC One. Season 1-12 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

