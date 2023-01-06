Season 12 of the celebrated medical drama began last weekend, reuniting fans with the residents of Nonnatus House and their wider Poplar community after the recent Christmas special.

Dr Patrick Turner (Stephen McGann) is faced with a troubling new patient in a two-minute preview of this week's Call the Midwife .

The second instalment introduces us to patient Lilian, an upbeat soul who met her husband while working as a red coat at a holiday camp, amusing Dr Turner and Sister Julienne with her story.

However, the scene takes a dark turn as Lilian reveals a nasty rash on one of her breasts, which throws into doubt Dr Turner's previous prognosis that everything was "spot on" ahead of her imminent due date.

After examining the soreness, Dr Turner feels he has no alternative but to refer Lilian to St Cuthbert's hospital, despite the stress it causes for the expectant mother.

Other storylines in this week's episode include Nurse Lucille (Leonie Elliott) caring for an elderly blind man, as she attempts to distract herself from her recent miscarriage and the racism she has endured, both of which have caused significant trauma.

Meanwhile, Nurse Shelagh (Laura Main) will be dealt the challenge of organising the Whitsun Maypole celebrations at the last minute – including pulling together a raffle.

Call the Midwife continues on BBC One at 8pm on Sunday 8th January 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

