We follow her as she navigates an ever-changing hospitality industry, among a host of personal problems encountered by herself and her colleagues.

But is the fiery kitchen they all cook in and dimly lit Dalston-based restaurant actually real? Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations for the BBC series.

Where is the Boiling Point TV series filmed?

Gary Lamont as Dean and Taz Skylar as Bolton in Boiling Point. BBC/Boiling Point TV Limited

The new series centres around Carly's new restaurant Point North which, like Jones & Sons, is based in east London's Dalston.

While the opening credits and series montages would have us believe that the restaurant is actually in Dalston, Point North and much of the series are actually filmed further afield in Manchester.

Upon the announcement of the series commencing filming earlier this year, it was revealed that the series is shot in Manchester at Space Studios in the heart of the city. The space has also been used for other major BBC dramas such as Peaky Blinders and Happy Valley.

The kitchen is actually not a real working kitchen and was also filmed in a studio. Talking about how weird it was that the kitchen they filmed a lot of the scenes in was, Boiling Point actor Shaun Fagan (who stars as Bolton) said: "When I first saw the set my head fell off.

"It was so jarring because from the outside it is this massive wooden frame, yet the moment you walk in it's like you've just stepped into a restaurant. Even when we were filming, at the end of a take you’d step off set and forget you were actually in a studio."

Eagle-eyed viewers will perhaps be able to spot some of the differences as we follow our Point North team through the streets of what should be east London, but are actually Manchester.

Of course, the studio setting has been a seamless one that will surely make viewers do a double take when analysing whether Point North is a real, working restaurant or not.

For the movie, the entire film was shot in working restaurant Jones & Sons in Dalston, which is owned by one of director Philip Barantini’s oldest friends Andy Jones, who Stephen Graham’s character is named after.

Boiling Point premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 1st October.

