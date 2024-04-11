Lawn said: "It's wonderful. It's a great vote of confidence in the whole team and everyone involved. Creatively though, for us as writers, it gives us a great deal of certainty, and it means we can plan the story arcs now over 12 episodes instead of six, which we're really excited about.

"It's kind of like you're doing a painting on a small page and then someone says, 'Here's a big canvas.' So it feels creatively very, very exciting."

Tommy Foster (Nathan Braniff) and Annie Conlon (Katherine Devlin). BBC/Two Cities Television/Christopher Barr

Patterson then asked whether he would say "excited or scared", to which Lawn replied that "yeah, it's a bit terrifying".

Lawn continued: "It's also good in practical senses for everyone in Belfast, for the industry, but also for the cast and crew. I suppose what will it take us, maybe three years to do that? Maybe two if Stephen [Wright, executive producer] has his way? But yeah, it gives us a lot of certainty."

The second season of Blue Lights will pick up a year after the end of the first, and will see the officers facing a major gangland feud as a young loyalist threatens to take over Belfast.

The cast will once again be led by Siân Brooke, Martin McCann, Katherine Devlin and Nathan Braniff, while Joanne Crawford, Andi Osho and Hannah McClean will also be amongst those returning.

Blue Lights season 2 will be released on BBC iPlayer at 6am on Monday 15th April, and will air on BBC One at 9pm.

