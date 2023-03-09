Things are set to get a whole lot trickier in this week's third episode, which will see Humphrey sit down for a drink with Archie. Why? We're yet to find out, but in an exclusive clip to RadioTimes.com , the pair are trying their hardest to find some common ground to bond over.

It's fair to say that Beyond Paradise 's Humphrey (Kris Marshall) and Marsha (Sally Bretton) have had some very tough moments since their move to Shipton Abbott, including the surprise arrival of Marsha's ex-fiancée Archie Hughes (Jamie Bamber).

In the clip, we see that they initially broach the topic of football but Humphrey says he doesn't follow it and when Archie suggest rugby, Humphrey confesses to not really knowing the rules.

It's awkward silences galore until Archie starts asking about Humphrey and Martha's relationship and how they met in the Caribbean.

"I still wake up every morning and wonder what she sees in me really," Humphrey says which warrants a meek "OK" from Archie. "She says we're the perfect fit, like yin and yang but I don't know which is which," Humphrey says before taking a gulp of beer.

Watch the excruciating conversation in the clip below.

We were introduced to Archie in last week's episode, who we discovered used to be engaged to Martha and is not only supplying Martha's new café with cheese and wine from his vineyards, but is also set to become a junior partner in her business.

Humphrey was clearly rocked by the news of Martha's ex working so closely with her and in an effort to bond, the pair are clearly trying to overcome any initial tension between them – but something tells us they won't exactly be best friends any time soon.

Could any residual uneasiness between the two men in Martha's life spell trouble later down the line? We'll just have to wait and see.

Beyond Paradise continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday 10th March at 8pm.

