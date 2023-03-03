Beyond Paradise’s Humphrey rocked by a figure from Martha’s past

A face from Martha’s past, Archie Hughes, suddenly arrived on the scene. He owns three local vineyards and will not only be supplying her new café with wine and cheese, he’s also poised to become a junior partner in Martha’s business – which wouldn’t be quite so alarming if he hadn’t previously been engaged to her.

Beyond Paradise’s Humphrey and Martha have faced their fair share of challenges over the course of their relationship, from miscarriage to adjusting to their brand new life in Shipton Abbott — and there was yet more upheaval in tonight’s episode (Friday 3rd March).

They met through their parents “a lifetime” ago, hit it off and he put a ring on her finger, information which Humphrey is visibly and understandably rocked by.

While he’s working on his latest case, he accidentally refers to one of the missing family members as Archie, the news weighing heavily on his mind. And it certainly doesn’t help that people are all too eager to point out just how “cute” his wife’s ex-lover is.

In the teaser for next week’s episode, Archie suggests that Humphrey joins him for a friendly beer, but it’s clear that their relationship is going to be strained moving forwards.

“Does it bother you, us working together?” he asks Kris Marshall’s character.

“Should it?” he responds.

“Course not!” he smiles.

Does Archie have an ulterior motive? Or is he solely interested in helping Martha get her business off the ground? While it’s out of the question that the creator of the show will drive Humphrey and Martha apart, there’s no harm in having a little fun along the way.

Beyond Paradise continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday 10th March at 8pm.

