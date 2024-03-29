Meanwhile, there might be love in the air for Anne (Barbara Flynn), who is embarking on a new romantic journey in the form of dating apps.

RadioTimes.com has an exclusive clip of episode 2, which shows Anne considering how to politely reject a second date.

"Just ghost him," says Zoe (Melina Sinadinou). But when a confused Anne goes to send a ghost emoji to her online suitor, Zoe laughs and grabs her phone.

"No, no, quick – delete!" she says, adding, "sooner or later, he'll get the hint you're not interested. That's ghosting."

Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd in Beyond Paradise BBC

Anne's new storyline comes after actress Barbara Flynn teased some of the changes coming Anne's way this season following the death of her husband – specifically in regards to her romantic life.

"It was a natural progression, I suppose, but also quite a difficult one to jump in," Flynn told Digital Spy.

"But she does jump in with encouragement and a bit of determination and finds it’s quite fun – but also a bit dangerous. She does get support from the youth around her, from a lovely new character, and it’s a journey."

It sure does seem that love might be in the air for Anne this season!

The full synopsis for episode 2 reads: "A clairvoyant predicts unusual events that begin occurring in the life of a recently bereaved woman. The team starts to suspect that the psychic’s powers might be too good to be true, as the woman starts ending up in more and more dangerous situations.

"When the team discover a connection to her deceased grandfather, everything begins to fall into place.

"On the home front, it’s a big day for Humphrey and Martha, as they have their fostering interviews. Can they show their social worker Hannah how much fostering means to them, or will their nerves get the better of them?"

Beyond Paradise season 2 will continue on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 29th March.

