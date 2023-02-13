Better cast – who stars in the BBC thriller?
The new series is led by Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan, but who else stars in it?
There's no better time to hunker down with a thought-provoking drama than now and another one to add to the list is BBC's Better, which will be landing on our screens today (13th February).
The new five-part thriller explores the complex bonds between family and loyalty and is set in a world where everyone has their own version of “right” and “wrong”. The drama is produced by SISTER (This Is Going to Hurt, Chernobyl) and written by Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent, the writers of Humans and Spooks.
In Better, we follow DI Lou Slack’s (Leila Farzad) epic battle towards redemption, by bringing down Col McHugh (Andrew Buchan); the man she has come to love like a brother and the man she has helped place at the head of the Leeds criminal underworld.
But alongside our leading characters, who else stars in the new BBC series? Scroll on to find out.
Better cast
Leila Farzad as DI Lou Slack
Who is Lou Slack? Lou has spent years rationalising and excusing the wrongs that she has allowed (and helped) Col to get away with. Her slow slide into the world of corruption has finally caught up with her when she suddenly suffers a tragic life event and must face up to the years-long pact she's put in place with Col, her long-time friend.
Where have I seen Leila Farzad? Farzad has starred in I Hate Suzie as Naomi Jones, which earned her a 2021 BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Other main roles include The Fear Index and Avenue 5.
Andrew Buchan as Col McHugh
Who is Col McHugh? Col was a low-ranking but ambitious newcomer when he and Lou crossed paths 19 years ago and struck a deal that changed their lives forever. Now, he's a high-flying individual who has become very rich and very powerful.
Where have I seen Andrew Buchan? Buchan has starred in a variety of roles, including Broadchurch as Mark Latimer, The Crown as Andrew Parker Bowles and, most recently, as Matt Hancock in This England.
Samuel Edward-Cook as Ceri Davies
Who is Ceri Davies? Ceri is Lou's partner and father to Owen. He knows about Lou and Col's long-term arrangement but that doesn't make it easier for him, although his own career has benefitted from it.
Where have I seen Samuel Edward-Cook? Edward-Cook has previously starred in Peaky Blinders, Emmerdale, Innocent and Silent Witness.
Carolin Stoltz as Alma
Who is Alma? Alma is Col's wife, who is proud of her husband's business arrangements and reaps the benefits of a wealthy lifestyle.
Where have I seen Carolin Stoltz? The Swedish-British actor has starred in Shetland, McMafia, Emmerdale and, most recently, in ITV's Maternal.
Zak Ford-Williams as Owen
Who is Owen? Owen is Lou's son, who has a playful relationship with both of his parents. But when the close-knit family is faced with tragedy, everything changes.
Where have I seen Zak Ford-Williams? Rising star Ford-Williams has also starred in Wolfe.
Kaya Moore as Noel Wilkes
Who is Noel Wilkes? Wilkes is one of Col's treasured employees who has also grown to know Lou well over the years.
Where have I seen Kaya Moore? The actor has starred in Waterloo Road, Vera and Love, Lies and Records.
Anton Lesser as Vernon
Who is Vernon? Not much is currently known about Vernon but what we do know is that he is somehow caught up in Col and Lou's worlds of crime and corruption.
Where have I seen Anton Lesser? Lesser is a well-known actor, having appeared in Game of Thrones, Andor, Wolf Hall, The Crown, Endeavour and most recently, 1899.
Additional cast members in Better
Further cast members in Better also include:
- Ceallach Spellman as Donal
- Olivia Nakintu as DC Esther Okoye
- Joseph Steyne as Joleon
- Anthony Lewis as DC Niall Ibbotson
- Junade Khan as DS Pritam Khan
- Gavin Spokes as DI Phil Cowper
- Charley Webb as Elise
- Jamie Dorrington
Better is due to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on 13th February on BBC One.
