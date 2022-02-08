Josh Hartnett takes us behind the scenes on The Fear Index

Based on Robert Harris's novel of the same name, The Fear Index stars Penny Dreadful's Hartnett as Dr Alex Hoffman – a computer scientist set to make a fortune with his AI-driven system which can predict events and exploit fear in the financial markets.

Josh Hartnett is returning to our screens in Sky's brand new thriller The Fear Index and judging by a featurette shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com , the four-parter is set to be a tense watch.

However, when Alex is attacked in his own home and a series of other unexplained occurrences take place, the tech developer begins to question everything he sees with his own eyes.

"When I think of Alex, I think of someone who is a classic introvert living in an extroverted world," Hartnett says in a four-minute clip. "The clothes don't really fit the guy, he's playing the part of this hedge fund billionaire.

"The point a lot of people make when they talk about AI is just because you can do something doesn't mean you should, and Alex doesn't think very much about the consequences of creating something this powerful."

I Hate Suzie's Leila Farzad, who plays Alex's artist wife Gabby, adds: "The perfect existence is always a facade, I think, because it's often a very thick, sturdy veneer for what can be a crumbling interior."

They are joined in the cast by Informer star Arsher Ali, who plays Alex's hedge fund business partner and best friend Hugo, as well as Call My Agent's Grégory Montel – a detective assigned to the case of Alex's assault.

The Fear Index will arrive on Sky Atlantic and NOW this month.