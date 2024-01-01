Stephen Fry is at the helm of the UK edition of hit quiz show, Jeopardy!, which kicks off the evening's proceedings. As well as a New Year edition of Bake Off on Channel 4, BBC One's second season of The Tourist and ITV's Mr Bates vs The Post Office are both vying for the 9pm drama slot today.

Want to know exactly what's on and when? Read on to find out more about the TV schedule for New Year's Day.

Jeopardy! – 5:45pm, ITV1

Stephen Fry hosting Jeopardy! on ITV. Whisper North/Rachel Joseph

US quiz show phenomenon Jeopardy! is making a return to the UK with this new rebooted series, which sees the contestants have to give their answers in the form of questions. So if you were given the clue: 'Former QI and Blackadder star who now hosts ITV's Jeopardy!', the answer would of course be: 'Who is Stephen Fry?'

The perfect kind of watch for any quizmasters in the house who are looking to test their general knowledge, as the total jackpot for the show continues to build as long as the champion stays in the game.

EastEnders – 7:30pm, BBC One

Zack Hudson (James Farrar) and Martin Fowler (James Bye) in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After an explosive Christmas Day, the residents of Walford are still reeling, but there are some familiar and unexpected returns to Albert Square.

As per spoilers for the New Year, cousins Lauren and Penny Branning make a decision that they must return to Walford due to the events of the evening, but why? New Year's is also set to kick off in a big way for George Knight as he receives two unexpected visitors: his parents, Gloria and Eddie. But there are also set to be some woes on the horizon for Whitney and Zack who will have to come to terms with Ashton's early departure.

The Great New Year Bake Off – 7:40pm, Channel 4

Paul, Mark, Maxy, Prue, Maggie, Noel, Jürgen, Alison on The Great New Year Bake Off.

If you thought you were only getting one Bake Off treat for Christmas, there's set to be some more major tent action with The Great New Year Bake Off, which sees the return of some familiar faces. It's another heartwarming and hilarious watch as we see Mark (season 11), Maxy (season 13) and Maggie and Jürgen (season 12) all faced with some tricky baking challenges.

The Tourist – 9pm, BBC One

Helen (Danielle Macdonald) and Elliot (Jamie Dornan) in The Tourist BBC/Two Brothers/Steffan Hill

Kicking off the new year in a suitably dramatic fashion is The Tourist season 2, which once again sees Jamie Dornan as Elliot Stanley – but the new episodes will take on a very different narrative to season 1.

Filmed in Ireland, this time round Elliot is learning more about his roots, before once again, Elliot and Helen (Danielle Macdonald) find themselves in a bit of an action-filled rollercoaster. Elliot is kidnapped, held captive and eventually comes face to face with old enemies from his past who are seeking revenge for actions he can't remember.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office – 9pm, ITV1

Mr Bates vs The Post Office. ITV Studios/ITV

ITV has had a knack for producing quite a few stellar true crime dramas as of late and this one will tell the story of one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British legal history.

Toby Jones, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Monica Dolan and more lead the cast of this new series, which chronicles the real-life incident where hundreds of innocent sub-postmasters and postmistresses were wrongly accused of theft, fraud, and false accounting due to a defective IT system.

Mrs Brown's Boys: New Year, New Mammy – 10pm, BBC One

Brendan O'Carroll as Agnes Brown and Eilish O'Carroll as Winnie in Mrs Brown's Boys New Year, New Mammy. BBC Studios,Elaine Livinstone

Following on from Mammy's Mare on Christmas Day, Mrs Brown's Boys is back on our screens for a New Year's special, sure to bring many a chuckle to round off the day. The new episode will see Brendan O'Carroll reprise his role as Mrs Brown once more as she attempts a tough new health and fitness regime. But there's also set to be a mysterious visitor to Finglas who raises some tricky questions about both Agnes and Winnie's past.

