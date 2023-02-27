The new series will be made up of 20 episodes and will be hosted by Stephen Fry. The show will once again see contestants tested in their general knowledge, hoping to win rounds, amass winnings and stay on until the end.

Hit US quiz show Jeopardy! is officially coming back to the UK, with a rebooted series to air on ITV1 and ITVX.

The series, which first aired in the UK in the 1980s, will now include an extra round, increasing the stakes for the players. For its initial run, the series aired on Channel 4, before being revived by ITV between 1990 and 1993 and Sky One between 1995 and 1996.

Fry said of the reboot: "In the United States, Jeopardy! is a phenomenon like no other. Whenever I’m in America, I do my damnedest to catch it every weekday.

"The idea of hosting it here in the UK makes me dizzy with delight. Such a dedicated quizzing nation as ours will, I hope, welcome this uniquely beguiling and endlessly rewarding game."

Alex Trebek presenting Jeopardy! in the US. Kris Connor/Getty Images

Meanwhile Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment, said: "Bringing Jeopardy! to a brand new audience as part of our weekday schedule is exciting. There is no one better to host this classic game show than Stephen, bringing knowledge and entertainment to all of our viewers."

Read more:

Jeopardy! joins a host of entertainment and reality formats which have been revived in recent months, alongside Big Brother, which will be coming to ITV2, Gladiators and Survivor, coming to BBC One, and Challenge Anneka, coming to Channel 5.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival 2022, Channel 4 boss Ian Katz criticised ITV's decision to revive Big Brother, saying: "I do think there's something depressing about this microwave moment that we're in in television, with so many old dishes being reheated."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He said: "If Channel 4 is about anything, it has to be about looking for that new dish, looking for the new recipe, and that's what we need to keep our focus on."

Meanwhile, ITV's Managing Director of Media and Entertainment Kevin Lygo explained the decision, calling Big Brother "arguably the sort of best thing there’s ever been on television, or most extraordinary thing, that shaped most television afterwards".

Jeopardy! will air on ITV1 and ITVX in Autumn 2023. For more news, interviews and features, visit our Entertainment hub or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.