Following news that Survivor will be returning to our screens in 2023 , fans of the reality TV show have a chance to sign up for the reboot, with the applications to take part now open.

The new series will be made up of 16 hour-long episodes and will see people from all walks of life form their own tribal societies and compete in epic challenges for reward or immunity.

Contestants will have to rely on their instincts and strategy as players are eliminated one-by-one until the Sole Survivor emerges. At the end of the competition, the winner will bag a life-changing £100,000.

Think you have what it takes?

Here's everything you need to know about applying for the BBC show.

How to apply for Survivor 2023

Anyone over the age of 18 can apply for the show by filling out an application form at survivoruk.com

The applications to take part opened on Thursday 24th November and will close on February 24th 2023, which gives potential contestants three months to get their forms in.

Survivor first aired in 1997 in Sweden and has gone on to have 50 versions commissioned globally to date. The US version has aired 43 seasons since its launch in 2000.

Kate Phillips, director of unscripted at the BBC, said: "Survivor is a global television hit and to be able to bring one of TV’s most successful formats to audiences in the UK in a uniquely BBC way is a very exciting prospect indeed."

Natalka Znak, CEO of Remarkable Entertainment, added: "Survivor is 'the greatest gameshow on earth' for a reason. It has everything - reality, adventure, drama, and the ultimate game. I can’t wait to be boots on the ground, working with Paul Osborne, Stephen Lovelock and the fantastic team at Remarkable to make this epic series for the BBC."

