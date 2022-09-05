Survivor reboot confirmed for 2023 launch on BBC One

The new series will be made up of 16 hour-long episodes, with the BBC calling the show "a compelling test of brains, brawn and betrayal as players compete to outwit, outplay and outlast their rivals to be crowned the Ultimate Survivor".

Following hints at a reboot last month, the BBC has confirmed that it is bringing back Survivor, the reality series which previously aired on ITV between 2001 and 2002.

It will see 20 people from across the UK being marooned in a tropical location and divided into two tribes, which will then go head-to-head in a range of physical and psychological challenges.

Eliminations will then take place at the tribal council, with the tribes eventually merging before one person wins a cash prize and becomes the Ultimate Survivor. The series is set to air in 2023.

Survivor is one of the world's most-successful TV formats, having first aired in 1997 in Sweden and going on to have 50 versions commissioned globally to date. The US version has aired 43 seasons since its launch in 2000.

Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted at the BBC, said: "Survivor is a global television hit and to be able to bring one of TV’s most successful formats to audiences in the UK in a uniquely BBC way is a very exciting prospect indeed."

Meanwhile Natalka Znak, CEO of Remarkable Entertainment, said: "Survivor is 'the greatest gameshow on earth' for a reason. It has everything - reality, adventure, drama, and the ultimate game. I can’t wait to be boots on the ground, working with Paul Osborne, Stephen Lovelock and the fantastic team at Remarkable to make this epic series for the BBC."

This announcement follows the news that the BBC is also rebooting Gladiators, with the iconic series which originally aired between 1992 and 2000 coming back next year.

