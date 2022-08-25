BBC is "looking at" Survivor revival: "It's all about the mix"

The format, which sees contestants marooned in an isolated location to test their survival skills, is a success internationally, with the US version having aired 43 seasons since its launch in 2000.

The BBC has confirmed reports it is considering reviving the reality series Survivor.

ITV previously aired a UK version, lasting two seasons between 2001 and 2002.

Speaking at this year's Edinburgh International TV Festival, Kate Phillips, Director of BBC Unscripted, confirmed that the BBC was interested in commissioning its own version.

"Survivor – we're looking at that at the moment," she said. "We're not announcing anything yet, but if we did do Survivor, it sits alongside other massive new fact-ents [factual entertainment] shows we've done like Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars, like [Freeze the Fear with] Wim Hof, so it's all about the mix."

In the same session, Phillips addressed the decision to cancel long-running panel show Mock the Week, while Charlotte Moore – the BBC's Chief Content Officer – gave an update on the Doctor Who centenary special and suggested that the upcoming Waterloo Road revival would see the show "reimagined for the modern day".

The first season of Survivor UK was hosted by Mark Austin and John Leslie, with the pair being replaced by a single presenter, Mark Nicholas, for the second season the following year.

Castaway Productions, which owns the Survivor format, was acquired by the Banijay Group in 2017, with Banijay CEO Peter Langenberg telling Broadcast that it was attempting to sell a reinvented Survivor to broadcasters.

