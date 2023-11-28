As in previous years, viewers are speculating if there will be a New Year's special, in which four bakers return to the Bake Off tent and take on a Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenge, in the hopes of being named Star Baker at the end of the episode.

Read on for all the speculation about a possible Great New Year's Bake Off 2024.

Will there be a Great New Year's Bake Off 2024?

Channel 4 has not confirmed if there will be a Great New Year's Bake Off 2024.

Given there has been a New Year's special since 2017, there could possibly be one in 2024. Be assured that once we know more, we'll keep this page updated.

Is there a potential line-up for a Great New Year's Bake Off 2024?

Not at the moment. As Channel 4 has not yet confirmed if there will be a Great New Year's Bake Off 2024, it is not yet known if any former contestants will be returning to the tent for another chance at being crowned Ultimate Star Baker.

Who won The Great New Year's Bake Off last year?

This year's Great New Year's Bake Off saw Antony Amourdoux and Manon Lagrèv, who both took part in season 9 in 2018, compete against season 11 star Lottie Bedlow and 2021 finalist Chigs Parmar.

At the end of the challenges, Paul and Prue named Manon the winner of the Great New Year's Bake Off.

"All her bakes were lovely, and she has that sort of French elegance. Just perfect," Prue said.

