Who is the narrator on The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime?
The voiceover is a very famous star of the small screen.
Published:
By Jo Berry.
The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime is a gripping new documentary series filmed over two years, in which cameras were given unprecedented access to Greater Manchester Police, looking into their ongoing battle against organised crime.
Focusing on the work of the Major Incident Team (MIT), the series depicts the growing gang violence in the English city that has the highest crime rate outside London – in the year ending September 2020, there were over 88,000 violent crimes and 47 murders.
The series meets various dedicated police officers working for the Greater Manchester Police, including DS Julie Connor, one of a team of seven whose job it is to crack Organised Crime Gangs (OCGs).
All the real life drama is narrated by Shaun Dooley, who also narrated the original The Detectives series in 2015, and The Detectives: Murder on the Streets in 2017.
An experienced voiceover artist, you may also recognise his firm tone from the Channel 4 series SAS: Who Dares Wins, the ITV documentary Four Days That Shook Britain and Channel 4’s Richard III: The Princes In The Tower.
Actor/narrator Shaun’s face is pretty recognisable too – the Yorkshire-born actor played Peter Harper in BBC’s The Street, Reverend Tom Stuart in Eastenders, Rickie Gillespie (father of murder victim Pippa) in the second series of Broadchurch, Jeremiah Rawson in Gentleman Jack and most recently Clive Tozer – the dad of Olly Alexander’s Ritchie – in It’s A Sin.
The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime is on BBC Two on Tuesdays at 9pm.