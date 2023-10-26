The series will be narrated by Kiefer Sutherland, who is best known for his starring role in 24 - but aside from acting, Sutherland is also a musician, and has multiple albums of his own.

The Emmy Award winner will provide a voice-over for the doc, which will give viewers a comprehensive look into the truth of Lennon's murder and the resulting investigation and conviction of Mark David Chapman.

Yoko Ono and John Lennon. Susan Wood/Getty Images

The series will not only feature Sutherland's narration, but will also include exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime scene photos. While it's set to be a harrowing watch, the show is said to shed some new light on the case.

According to the synopsis: "John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial is the most thoroughly researched examination of John Lennon’s 1980 murder, which shocked and saddened the world.

"The production was granted extensive Freedom of Information Act requests from the New York City Police Department, the Board of Parole and the District Attorney’s office, and the series includes exclusive interviews with eyewitnesses - speaking for the first time - along with some of Lennon’s closest friends, revealing shocking details of Lennon’s tragic murder.

"John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial also features interviews with Chapman’s defence lawyers, psychiatrists, detectives and prosecutors."

Lennon was killed by Chapman on 8th December 1980 as Lennon walked into the archway of his apartment building, The Dakota.

The series is being produced for Apple TV+ by 72 Films and will be directed by Nick Holt (The Murder Trial) and Rob Coldstream (Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain).

Fans of the Fab Four also recently found out that the band's last ever song, Now and Then, is due for release next month, and has been completed after over four decades.

The original track was provided to the band after Lennon's death, and was a recorded demo of Lennon's using his vocals and piano.

Speaking about his father's inclusion in Now and Then, Lennon's son, Sean Ono Lennon, said: "It was incredibly touching to hear them working together after all the years that dad had been gone.

"It’s the last song my dad, Paul, George and Ringo got to make together. It’s like a time capsule and all feels very meant to be."

