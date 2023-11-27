The broadcaster previously announced its docuseries would return, with a release date for Davies's episode now confirmed: Monday 18th December at 10:40pm.

Viewers can tune in on BBC One for a deep dive into the celebrated showrunner as he prepares to take the Doctor Who reins once more.

The documentary, subtitled The Doctor and Me, will take fans behind the scenes at Cardiff's Bad Wolf Studios, where they'll get a glimpse at filming and a tour of new sets.

And it's not just Davies who'll be featured, of course.

Ncuti Gatwa in An Adventure in Space and Time BBC

Both Gatwa and Tennant will also appear, as well as the likes of Helena Bonham Carter, Olly Alexander, Sally Wainwright and Caitlin Moran, all of whom will be interviewed for the episode.

The documentary will slot in nicely between the final episode featuring Tennant, which is set to air on 9th December, and Gatwa's Christmas Day special, tiding fans over until the sci-fi's new era is officially ushered in.

Imagine... Russell T Davies: The Doctor and Me will air on BBC One Monday 18th December at 10:40pm.

Doctor Who's second anniversary special Wild Blue Yonder airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 2nd December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. New episodes of Doctor Who: Unleashed will be available on BBC iPlayer immediately after each new episode of Doctor Who.

Classic episodes of Doctor Who are also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

