Last week, the programme was repeated on BBC Four to celebrate Doctor Who Day ahead of joining the back catalogue – with a big change. The final scene now includes incoming Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, with the actor himself reacting to the footage on Instagram.

"1-15. William Hartnell to lil ole me," he wrote. "Feeling very blessed to be joining the legacy of this beautiful show…I’m late (as always) but a very happy Doctor Who day."

The post featured pictures of the heartwarming moment, which sees the Fifteenth Doctor wink at his predecessor.

Another talking point among fans following the new version of An Adventure in Space and Time, was that some parts of the original had been cut.

RadioTimes.com understands this is due to the same rights issue that prevented the first Doctor Who story from being released on BBC iPlayer with the rest of the back catalogue on 1st November.

Gatwa is set to take over from Tennant following the 60th anniversary specials, which come to an end on 9th December. Following the regeneration, Gatwa will lead the Christmas Day episode ahead of the new season's arrival in the new year.

Tennant's return on Saturday night, which saw the Nobles make a welcome comeback too, became the biggest drama launch of 2023 with an overnight audience of 5.08 million. It certainly bodes well for the show's new era.

An Adventure in Space and Time is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Doctor Who continues next Saturday (2nd December) at 6:30pm on BBC One. Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

