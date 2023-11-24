Love Doctor Who? Listen to our podcast interview about Doctor Who games!

The commentary will be available on the BBC's Whoniverse directly after the selected episodes air on BBC One and iPlayer.

This will be kicked off after the first 60th anniversary special episode, The Star Beast. It will feature none other than David Tennant and producers Phil Collinson and Vicki Delow.

Tennant and Collinson will return and will be joined by showrunner Russell T Davies to commentate on the third special episode, The Giggle.

Speaking of the commentary, Davies said: "For years, Doctor Who has been providing top-level in-vision commentaries for selected episodes, on DVD.

"But we're now bringing this to the iPlayer - as soon as you've watched The Star Beast, you can see exactly what David Tennant thinks of it, scene by scene!

"I think Doctor Who has the greatest behind the scenes coverage of any show in the world, and we’re determined to keep expanding it!"

Doctor Who returns on Saturday 25th November on BBC One and iPlayer with The Star Beast, which will be followed by Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle in the coming weeks.

