Russell T Davies – Doctor Who showrunner – had previously confirmed that the mystery surrounding the Doctor's new/old face "does continue over the next two specials".

"It's not a huge plot, but it has a nice payoff actually. So keep tuned in!"

Davies expanded on how this particular plotline might resolve in the first episode of companion series Doctor Who Unleashed.

"He's an old Doctor – [David Tennant has] played the Doctor before – but this has never happened," he said.

"The Doctor's never got his face back before, or her face back before, so that's fascinating."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Davies teased: "It's a plot that runs throughout the three hours – why has this happened?

"It leads towards the most extraordinary ending, which is a scene we've never played before in the whole 60 years of Doctor Who."

Intriguing...

One way or another, the story of the Fourteenth Doctor will resolve in The Giggle, the third and final Doctor Who anniversary special, which will also introduce Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor.

Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who BBC

Gatwa's first official episode will then follow just 16 days later, airing on Christmas Day on BBC One.

Titled The Church on Ruby Road, this instalment will also see Millie Gibson make her debut as new companion Ruby Sunday.

Read more:

Doctor Who's second anniversary special Wild Blue Yonder airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 2nd December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. New episodes of Doctor Who: Unleashed will be available on BBC iPlayer immediately after each new episode of Doctor Who.

Classic episodes of Doctor Who are also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.