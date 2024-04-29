Madeley's co-host Susanna Reid also said during the broadcast that "we wish him all the very best".

ITV declined to comment further on the matter when approached by RadioTimes.com, but the news comes after Omaar released a statement on Saturday in which he thanked everyone for their "kindness and good wishes".

He added: "At the time, I was determined to finish presenting the programme. I am grateful for all the support I've been given."

Meanwhile, ITV's own statement on Saturday read: "We appreciate viewers of last night’s News at Ten were concerned about Rageh Omaar’s wellbeing. Following medical treatment at hospital, he is now recovering at home with his family.

"We are wishing Rageh a speedy recovery and look forward to him being back on screen when he feels ready."

Omaar appeared to be struggling to read the bulletins while presenting the programme on Friday, with viewers quickly sharing their concerns for his wellbeing and their well wishes on social media.

Among those to send their wishes were several of his ITV colleagues, with Good Morning Britain newsreader Marverine Cole posting on X (formerly Twitter): "Wishing @ragehomaar all the very best after being taken ill last night. Get well soon xx"

Meanwhile, ITV News colleague Chris Ship wrote: "Wishing our friend and colleague @ragehomaar a fast recovery. All his friends at @itvnews are thinking about him. And can I praise the @Ldn_Ambulance paramedics who were quite simply amazing. Thank you."

Channel 4 News journalist Ayshah Tull added in a post: "Wishing the amazingly kind and wonderful journalist @ragehomaar a speedy recovery and sending my love to his family at what was a very worrying time for them."

After the programme was first broadcast on Friday, it was subsequently pulled from airing on ITV's +1 channel, with viewers instead seeing a message reading: "We'll be back soon. We're temporarily unable to bring you our +1 service. We will resume shortly."

Omaar has been with ITV News since 2013, where he is international affairs editor, a deputy newscaster for News at Ten and the presenter of the channel's current affairs programme On Assignment.