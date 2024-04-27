An ITV News spokesperson has since said in a statement: "We are aware that viewers are concerned about Rageh Omaar's wellbeing. Rageh became unwell while presenting News at Ten on Friday and is now receiving medical care. He thanks everyone for their well wishes."

When approached by RadioTimes.com, ITN declined to offer further comment at this time.

Soon after the programme first aired on ITV, the broadcaster pulled the programme from its ITV+1 channel, with a message telling viewers that it was "temporarily unable" to provide the service.

The message said in full: "We'll be back soon. We're temporarily unable to bring you our +1 service. We will resume shortly."

Omaar, 56, is a Somali-born British journalist who was educated at Oxford University and began his career at Brixton's The Voice newspaper in 1990. He came to prominence as a world affairs correspondent for the BBC, particularly for his reports covering the war in Iraq in 2003.

He later moved to Al Jazeera English to present a nightly weekday documentary series, before staring work at ITV News in 2013, first as a special correspondent and presenter.

He was subsequently promoted to international affairs editor for ITV News and later also became a deputy newscaster for ITV News at Ten. He also presents the channel's current affairs programme On Assignment, which gives an in depth look at varied topics from across the world.

Following ITV's statement regarding Omaar being released, Marverine Cole, a newsreader for Good Morning Britain, posted her well wishes on Twitter, which has been re-branded as X.

She posted: "Wishing @ragehomaar all the very best after being taken ill last night. Get well soon xx".

Meanwhile, former BBC Breakfast presenter and current 5News as Classic FM presenter Dan Walker posted: "Wishing Rageh Omaar all the best today. I hope is OK and is being looked after".