While the honours are usually announced on the Queen's birthday, this year the 1,134 honours coincided with the start of the Platinum Jubilee weekend , celebrating the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

The Cabinet Office has announced the full list of those receiving the Queen's 2022 Birthday Honours, with actor Damian Lewis and MasterChef's Gregg Wallace and John Torode among those recognised.

Homeland star Lewis, Clare Balding and Stella McCartney have all been made CBEs (Commander of the British Empire).

Reacting to the news, Lewis – who was awarded for his services to Drama and Charity – wrote on Twitter: "I'm a Commander now. Scratching my head. At ease," before adding that he would be sharing the honour with his late wife Helen McCrory, who died in April last year.

MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace BBC

As for those receiving MBEs (Member of the Order of the British Empire), MasterChef judges Wallace and Torode featured on the list for their services to food and charity.

Wallace said in a statement: "From a council estate in Peckham to being recognised by the Queen is for me something akin to a fairy tale story. I am incredibly, incredibly proud."

Snooker players Mark Selby and Judd Trump were also made MBEs alongside ex footballer Gareth Bale and Coronation Street actor Helen Worth, while former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand and Call the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas became OBEs.

Sir Quentin Blake and Sir Salman Rushdie were among those given the highest award of Companion of Honour.

