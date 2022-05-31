If you are yet to make plans for the event, then don’t worry: plenty of Platinum Jubilee programmes will be showing on TV across the four-day bank holiday, so you can still get your fill of pomp and pageantry.

The official Platinum Jubilee celebrations to commemorate the Queen’s 70-year reign are almost upon us, and the nation is busy hanging out bunting, preparing their gardens and organising street parties to mark the momentous occasion.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, alongside a special celebratory service marking the occasion, while the National Lottery’s Big Jubilee Street Party will air on ITV over the weekend.

In addition to live coverage of the celebrations, the BBC will be airing a special EastEnders episode in honour of the event as well as a special One Show live from Buckingham Palace, which will be hosted by Ronan Keating.

RadioTimes.com has compiled a list of what to watch on the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

What to watch on TV on Thursday 2nd June

Platinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour - BBC One at 10am

Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young and JJ Chalmers host live coverage of Trooping the Colour, from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade.

Platinum Beacons: Lighting up the Jubilee - BBC One at 8pm

Live coverage of the first day of the Platinum Jubilee, marked by traditional lighting of beacons across the Nation and Commonwealth.

The One Show - BBC One at 6:30pm

Two specials to mark the Platinum Jubilee air across Thursday and Friday.

EastEnders - BBC One at 7:30pm

Eastenders: Charles and Camilla visit the cast and crew (BBC)

The residents of Albert Square celebrate in The Queen Victoria pub, and are shocked by a surprise visit from The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

What to watch on TV on Friday 3rd June

Platinum Jubilee: A Service of Thanksgiving - BBC One at 9:15am

David Dimbleby, Kirsty Young and Sophie Raworth broadcast the Service of Thanksgiving live in the presence of senior members of the Royal Family.

The celebratory service will include anthems, Bible readings, hymns and prayers to express gratitude for the monarch’s service, as well as a new anthem written by composer Judith Weir.

The Crown Jewels - BBC One at 7:30pm

BBC journalist and Mastermind presenter Clive Myrie looks at the Crown Jewels and tries out crown-making.

What to watch on TV on Saturday 4th June

The National Lottery's Big Jubilee Street Party - ITV at 5pm

Jason Manford and Fleur East host the National Lottery's Big Jubilee Street Party ITV

Hosted by Jason Manford and Fleur East, the National Lottery's Big Jubilee Street Party will see famous faces including Ella Henderson, Becky Hill, Heather Small, and Steps entertain an audience of 10,000 at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Platinum Party at the Palace - BBC One at 7:30pm

Roman Kemp and Kirsty Young host live coverage of the Platinum Party across BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC network.

The Queen: 70 Glorious Years - BBC One at 10.40pm

Julie Walters narrates a special in which Britain's best-loved stars share memories of the changes they've lived through during the Queen's 70-year reign.

What to watch on TV on Sunday 5th June

The Platinum Pageant - BBC One at 1pm

Kirsty Young, AJ Odudu, Anita Rani, Clare Balding, Sophie Morgan and Anton Du Beke bring together dancers, musicians performers and key workers to tell the story of the Queen's reign.

Platinum Jubilee: What a Weekend! - BBC Two at 8pm

TV presenter Kirsty Young looks back on the weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Songs of Praise Platinum Jubilee Special - BBC One at 12.10pm

Hymns from the Old Royal Naval College chapel.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration - ITV at 8pm

This Morning's Phillip Schofield and ITV News' Julie Etchingham will be hosting ITV's broadcast of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration.

The show will also feature the likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Ant & Dec, Sir Trevor McDonald and Sir David Jason.