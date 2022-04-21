ITV has now announced that it will broadcast The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration – a star-studded live special next month, which will see Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham host the coverage with the likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Ant & Dec, Sir Trevor McDonald and Sir David Jason set to appear.

This year marks Queen Elizabeth II's 70th anniversary as the British monarch, and there are Platinum Jubilee celebrations happening across 2022.

The theatrical arena event, which will see 1300 performers and 500 horses take to the stage, will be split into four acts and each will have a different host, from Mission: Impossible's Tom Cruise to Alan Titchmarsh.

"Each act will reflect on key moments in history including Elizabeth I’s Tilbury Speech and James I and the Gunpowder Plot. The Commonwealth will also be celebrated as well as the four nations within the United Kingdom," ITV has teased.

"All of this will be interspersed with a number of military and equestrian displays from around the world including Azerbaijan, India, Oman, France, Norway, Switzerland and Trinidad & Tobago."

Here's everything you need to know about ITV's line-up for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration.

When is the Queen's Platinum Jubilee?

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration is set to take place on Sunday 15th May, with the event being broadcast live from Windsor Castle on ITV and ITV Hub.

However, Queen Elizabeth II actually marked 70 years as the UK's monarch on 6th February of this year, while the Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend is set to take place between Thursday 2nd June and Sunday 5th June.

Who is hosting Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration on ITV?

Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham Getty/Getty

This Morning's Phillip Schofield and ITV News' Julie Etchingham will be hosting ITV's broadcast of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration. The pair previously presented ITV's coverage of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Schofield is best known for hosting This Morning and Dancing on Ice, as well as the British Soap Awards, All Star Mr & Mrs, The Cube and 5 Gold Rings, while Etchingham has been a newsreader for Sky News, 5 News, ITV's News at Ten and hosted coverage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding and the ITV Leaders' Debate.

There will also be appearances from the likes of Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ant & Dec, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Mo Farah, Dame Maureen Lipman, Sir David Jason, Alan Titchmarsh, Dame Kelly Holmes, Moira Stuart and Sir Trevor McDonald, as well as Tom Cruise and Damian Lewis.

Who is performing at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration on ITV?

The celebration is set to take viewers on "a gallop through history, from the reign of Queen Elizabeth I through to the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II", with Dame Helen Mirren set to play Queen Elizabeth I and Omid Djalili introducing a cast of Queen's Players as The Herald.

Also performing at the event will be The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle, Gregory Porter and Katherine Jenkins, with music provided by a 75-piece orchestra comprised of Tri-Service personnel and The National Symphony Orchestra.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration will air on ITV on Sunday 15th May. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.