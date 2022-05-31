Buckingham Palace has planned an exciting programme of events to mark the momentous occasion, and London will be at the centre of all the action.

The Platinum Jubilee four-day bank holiday weekend is almost upon us, marking 70 glorious years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign .

One of the biggest events on the Jubilee calendar is the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

The spectacle is set to take over the capital at the end of the Jubilee weekend, but when exactly is it going ahead and how can you watch it both in person and on TV?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

When is the Platinum Jubilee?

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will kick off at 2:30pm on Sunday 5th June.

The spectacle will last for more than two hours, moving through Central London and coming to an end at 5pm.

How to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

If you’re hoping to watch the Jubilee Pageant in person, then you can follow the schedule announced on the official website.

“The Pageant will start on Whitehall, turn under Admiralty Arch and then process up The Mall before finishing outside Buckingham Palace around Queen Victoria Memorial,” it reads.

Members of the public will be able to watch the Pageant from viewing areas at Whitehall and along The Mall.

Tickets are not required, but it will of course be very busy.

There will also be large TV screens located at Whitehall and The Mall, as well as in St James’ Park.

How to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on TV

You needn't worry about missing the Platinum Jubilee: it will be hard to avoid if you watch the usual channels.

The entire spectacle will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage kicking off at 1pm.

We can't wait!

What is the Platinum Jubilee Pageant?

Ed Sheeran Getty Images

The Pageant will combine theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume.

The ambitious £15 million pageant will be split into four acts: For Queen and Country with a military parade; The Time of Our Lives exploring seven decades of culture, music and fashion; Let’s Celebrate telling the story of the Queen’s life in 12 chapters with corgi puppets and carnival creations; and the Happy and Glorious musical spectacle which will see icons from the music, comedy, film and arts world including Ed Sheeran paying tribute to The Queen.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will air on BBC One from 1pm on Sunday 5th June.