The official Platinum Jubilee celebrations are scheduled to kick off from Thursday 2nd June, where we have not one but two bank holidays to mark this momentous occasion.

The celebrations to commemorate the world’s longest-serving monarch are already underway: Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were spotted on the EastEnders set this week to meet the cast and crew, and to take a sneak peek at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Albert Square (we’re crossing our fingers for a cameo, too!), and the Radio Times Television Festival and BFI teased a special event which will see them revisit the Queen’s 1953 Coronation.

There’s also plenty of memorabilia and merchandise to remember this special day, too, like a limited edition Queen Elizabeth barbie doll, commemorative gift boxes, a Clarence the Corgi cake (a spin on our beloved Colin the Caterpillar), plus much more. But perhaps one of the most sentimental and thought-out gifts you can buy is Radio Times: Her Majesty The Queen, a commemorative edition.

Radio Times: Her Majesty The Queen is a 116-page bookazine which celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-years of service on the throne.

Radio Times was founded in 1923, three years before Her Majesty was born, so the publication has followed her life and reign closely. Luckily for the readers, this means it has plenty of photos, illustrations and articles tucked away in the Radio Times archive to bring out for special moments such as this.

So what should you expect from Radio Times: Her Majesty The Queen? Expect a picture-rich bookazine which covers the most important moments of Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign, as well as depictions of her in popular culture, like Olivia Coleman and Claire Foy in The Crown, and Helen Mirren in The Queen.

The Queen and Sir David Attenborough Deadline

Radio Times: Her Majesty The Queen is 116 pages of stunning photography and illustrations, fascinating articles, and advertisements and listings which all paint a picture of The Queen’s 70-year reign.

This souvenir edition covers everything from Elizabeth’s first BBC broadcast in 1940 and her Coronation as Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, to a trip behind the palace walls in 1976 and meeting Sir David Attenborough in 2018. There are many moments which only appeared in Radio Times, which gives the reader an insight into Her Majesty’s life like never before.

The commemorative edition also includes many significant events and jubilees across the decades, as well as the Queen’s representation in popular culture, such as in film and television.

So how much does Radio Times: Her Majesty The Queen bookazine cost? You can get your hands on the Platinum Jubilee edition for just £9.99.

If you buy the Platinum Jubilee bookazine together with the Radio Times Jubilee jigsaw, you’ll save 15% on the total price.

This bookazine is perfect for collectors, whether for yourself or to give as a gift to a friend. The special edition can be passed down through generations as something to remember the Platinum Jubilee.

