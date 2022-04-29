BFI & Radio Times Television Festival to relive Queen's coronation

The event will take place on the eve of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with a screening that promises a "new edit of the BBC’s coverage of the day".

The BFI & Radio Times Television Festival will revisit the Queen's 1953 coronation in a special event hosted by Jonathan Dimbleby, whose father Richard oversaw the original broadcast.

A synopsis for the event teases: "Broadcast live, the events of 2nd June 1953 were a defining moment of the 20th century, not least for television as cameras brought the new medium into millions of British homes for the first time.

"For the most ambitious and technically difficult broadcast the BBC had ever tackled, the corporation turned to its senior broadcaster, Richard Dimbleby, to tell the story of the Coronation to 27 million viewers in the UK."

Jonathan Dimbleby will introduce "this new edit of the BBC’s coverage of the day," and revisit "his father’s epic achievement in creating television history".

Tickets for the event are on sale now, priced at £20 per full-price ticket and £16 for concessions.

The festival will be held at both the BFI's Southbank base and also in its nearby IMAX cinema.

Other events in the festival line-up include a panel and Q&A with the cast and creatives behind Sally Rooney's next TV adaptation, Conversations with Friends; a Q&A from the cast and creator of BBC series The Outlaws; and a panel featuring the cast of It’s A Sin.

There will also be a preview for the new season of BBC series Malory Towers, featuring a panel and Q&A with Ella Bright, Danya Griver, Sienna Arif-Knights and Beth Bradfield.

The BFI & Radio Times Television Festival runs from 20th to 22nd May 2022 and you can get tickets here. Radio Times subscribers can book tickets from 12th April, and they will be on general sale from 13th April. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.