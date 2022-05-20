Whether it’s going to a street party to eat copious amounts of sandwiches, dressing up in Union Jack flags or taking the more measured approach of using the four-day bank holiday to catch up with loved ones, let’s just say you have options.

There are many ways to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, a historic milestone that marks Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service on the throne.

But whatever you choose to do – from attending the birthday parade to searching the web for the Platinum Jubilee Barbie – you definitely don’t want to miss this selection of merchandise and memorabilia to commemorate the special anniversary.

There’s something for every budget at a range of popular UK retailers, including John Lewis, Fortnum & Mason, Selfridges, M&S, Emma Bridgewater and Harrods.

Best Platinum Jubilee merchandise to buy this year

The Jubilee Tea Gift Box, £50

The Jubilee Tea Gift Box from Fortnum & Mason makes a great keepsake, coming with limited-edition tea – including a loose-leaf blend and a fine bone china Platinum Jubilee Mug branded with a crown design finished with gold detailing.

Buy the Jubilee Tea Gift Box for £50.00 at Fortnum & Mason

Mini Corgi Cross Stitch Kit, £10

The Make Arcade’s cute Corgi-themed stitch kit is great for beginners (14+) who want to take part in a craft project to celebrate the Jubilee. You get everything you need in the pack, including a "How to Cross Stitch" leaflet that will guide you.

Buy the Mini Corgi Cross Stitch Kit for £10 at John Lewis

Radio Times: Her Majesty The Queen, £9.99

To celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Radio Times is releasing a 116-page commemorative edition, Radio Times: Her Majesty The Queen. The bookazine features covers, articles and illustrations from the Radio Times archive, along with adverts and photography from Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign. Significant events covered in the edition include multiple jubilees, Princess Elizabeth’s very first BBC broadcast in 1940 and her Coronation as Elizabeth II in June 1953.

Buy Radio Times: Her Majesty The Queen for £9.99 at Radio Times Shop

Selfridges Jubilee hamper, £80

Selfridges has this packed Jubilee hamper available for £80 that includes a Walkers 300g shortbread tin, Ahmad Platinum Jubilee tea tin 60g, House of Dorchester Jubilee salted caramel milk chocolate crowns 80g, House of Dorchester milk chocolate bar 80g, Tiptree preserve trio 112g and a 16-inch wicker basket.

Buy the Jubilee hamper for £80 at Selfridges

Jubilee God Save The Queen Mug, £22

There are a variety of Platinum Jubilee mugs available at Emma Bridgewater to mark the anniversary, but we have chosen this strikingly red 1/2 Pint Mug that comes with the words “God Save The Queen” printed along the front.

Buy the God Save The Queen mug for £22 at Emma Bridgewater

Buckingham Palace 500-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle, £5

Looking for an activity to do over the long weekend? This 500-piece jigsaw puzzle from Corner Piece features the Queen, a flag-waving crowd and the Queen's Guard outside of Buckingham Palace. Measuring 48cm x 34cm, this puzzle is a great option for the whole family to get involved in.

Buy Buckingham Palace 500-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle for £5 at The Works

Fortnum's Mini Musical Biscuit Tin, £14.95

An item that’s exclusive to Fortnum & Mason, the Platinum Jubilee Mini Musical Biscuit Tin plays a rendition of “God Save the Queen” as it gently spins. Not only that but it’s filled with yummy dark chocolate and macadamia nut biscuits, too.

Buy the Mini Musical Biscuit Tin for £14.95 at Fortnum & Mason

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Shopper Bag, £30

This limited edition navy bag from Harrods has been released specifically for the Platinum Jubilee. It has a crown graphic and Royal Cypher printed on the front and will be perfect for showing off your love of royals while out shopping.

Buy the Platinum Jubilee Shopper Bag for £30 at Harrods

Personalised Jubilee 4 Mug Teapot, From £66

If you want to add your own personal touch, this four mug Emma Bridgewater set lets you add a name or special message onto the front of the teapot, which comes with a pattern of red and blue crowns and golden hearts to mark the occasion.

Buy the Jubilee 4 Mug Teapot from £66 at Emma Bridgewater

Platinum Jubilee shortbread tin, £11.99

This commemorative Platinum Jubilee tin showing Queen Elizabeth II on the front includes 300g of pure butter shortbread branded with union jacks. Tasty.

Buy the Jubilee shortbread tin for £11.99 at Selfridges

Platinum Jubilee Cocktail Party Picnic Bag, £50

If you want to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with cocktail this Marks and Spencer picnic bag set has you covered. One for the adults, it contains a selection of drinks to fill the Jubilee-themed Cool Bag, including Mojito, Cosmopolitan, Pina colada, Gin and Diet Tonic, plus some Jubilee-branded Napkins and 20 Jubilee paper straws.

Buy the Jubilee Cocktail Party Picnic Bag for £50 at M&S

The Jubilee Commemorative Gift Box, £100

This Fortnum & Mason limited-edition gift box includes Platinum Jubilee Blend Tea, a jar of very-berried Rose & Berries Preserve, a miniature musical biscuit tin — alongside a Platinum Jubilee Tea Towel and Plate great for keepsake items.

Buy the Jubilee Commemorative Gift Box for £100 at F&M

Make Arcade Jubilee Sewing Kit, £22

This cutesy sewing kit from The Make Arcade – sold exclusively via John Lewis – lets you create a mini string of bunting. Suitable for ages 14 and up, it comes with everything you need, including instructions, wool felt and a needle/thread.

Buy the Jubilee Mini Bunting Sewing Kit for £22 at John Lewis

Want to watch coverage of the special anniversary on TV? Here is the Platinum Jubilee BBC schedule of shows and programming up until Monday 6th June.