The doll is being released to commemorate her 70 years on the throne and is part of Barbie’s Tribute Collection.

To mark the anniversary of the world’s longest-serving monarch, you could hang up some bunting, invite a few friends over, and raise a patriotic glass of Pimm’s to toast the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (and the bank holiday). Or, you could purchase a limited-edition Barbie doll of the Queen .

The Tribute Collection is described by Mattel as representing “visionary individuals with an outstanding impact and legacy within society”. It launched in 2021 with a Barbie doll of the late Lucille Ball, an American actress, comedian and producer, and it promises to release one doll each year.

This year's Barbie of Queen Elizabeth is dressed in an ivory gown, sporting a tiara modelled on the one she wore on her wedding day to the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947.

The doll's pink and blue ribbons are inspired by the ones given to her by her father, George VI, and grandfather, George V.

Plus, Her Majesty’s doll comes in a box based on Buckingham Palace, with the inside panel showing the red carpet and throne of the throne room - fancy!

Where to buy the Queen Barbie doll?

The Queen Elizabeth II Barbie Tribute Collection doll is being released today (21st April) by Mattel for her 96th birthday.

The Queen Barbie doll will also be available at UK retailers such as Harrods, Hamleys, Selfridges, John Lewis and on Amazon.

More Royal Family merchandise for the Platinum Jubilee

If the Queen Elizabeth Barbie hasn't taken your fancy, we've hand-selected some of the best Platinum Jubilee merchandise you can buy ahead of the bank holiday in June.

Fortnum’s Platinum Jubilee Gingerbread Iced Biscuits

There are few events that can’t be celebrated with a cuppa and a biscuit, and for one as momentous as Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, why not treat yourself to delicious gingerbread from Fortnum & Mason? The biscuits feature Her Majesty’s favourite things like horses, racing pigeons, and lily of the valley which made up her wedding day bouquet.

Buy Platinum Jubilee gingerbread biscuits for £17.95 at Fortnum & Mason

Royal Family Queen Elizabeth II Pop! Vinyl Figure

Pop!’s iconic vinyl figures represent everyone from fictional characters like Snow White to metal music’s Ozzy Osbourne, and now they have a Queen Elizabeth figure. Best of all, the monarch doll comes with a cute corgi.

Buy Pop!'s Queen Elizabeth and corgi figures for £10.99 at Zavvi

Corgis Letterbox Biscuits

The Queen’s corgis have been her loyal companions for the entirety of her reign, so it’s only natural that London-based brand Biscuiteers’ has chosen to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with corgi letterbox biscuits.

Buy corgi letterbox biscuits for £25 at Biscuiteers

Ravensburger Buckingham Palace (Night Edition) 3D Puzzle

Unsurprisingly, Hamleys has some excellent Royal Family merch like this 3D jigsaw puzzle of Buckingham Palace. The built-in LED lights mean that the jigsaw palace can be set to a warm glow or a red, white and blue.

Buy the Buckingham Palace 3D jigsaw puzzle for £21.60 at Hamleys

LEGO Hamleys Exclusive Royal Guard Minifigure

The Royal Guard are reporting for duty at Hamleys. The LEGO version, that is. These figures come complete in the iconic Queen’s Guard uniform: red jacket and tall bearskin hat.

Buy the LEGO Royal Guard figure for £4.50 at Hamleys

The Jubilee Commemorative Gift Box

If you’re after something a little more special, Fortnum & Mason’s gift box includes keepsakes like a Platinum Jubilee tea towel and plate, as well as limited edition loose leaf tea, a jar of berry nice rose & berries preserve, and a musical biscuit tin.

Buy the Jubilee gift box for £100 from Fortnum & Mason

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bow Fronted Tin Caddy

Emma Bridgewater’s Platinum Jubilee tin caddy is the perfect place to store the delicious biscuits we’ve just told you about!

Buy the Jubilee tin caddy for £10 from Emma Bridgewater

